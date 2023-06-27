PM Modi in Bhopal today, to inaugurate five new Vande Bharat Express trains

PM Modi to be in Bhopal today | Photo: File

Vande Bharat trains on five new routes will be starting on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to flag off the new trains from Bhopal's Rani Kamalapati Railway Station. According to the reports, two trains among the five will be launched in Madhya Pradesh, while the three others will be in Karnataka, Bihar and Goa.

Reportedly the Prime Minister will be attending a public programme organised at Rani Kamalapati Railway Station in Bhopal which will be held at around 10:30 AM on Tuesday.

Confirming the same, PM Modi wrote on Twitter, "I will be in Bhopal tomorrow, 27th June to take part in 2 programmes. First, 5 Vande Bharat trains would be flagged off at a programme in Rani Kamalapati Railway Station. These trains will improve connectivity in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar and Jharkhand."

Five routes of new Vande Bharat Trains

The five new routes on which the semi-high speed trains would operate are- Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express; Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express; Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express; Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express; and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express. With this, the total number of semi-high-speed blue-white trains in India would reach 23.

(With inputs from PTI)