PM Modi hosts Commonwealth Games medallists, hails India’s 39-medal haul in Glasgow | WATCH

PM Narendra Modi hosted India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 medallists at his residence, congratulating the athletes after their 39-medal campaign in Glasgow. See the clip shared by PM Modi on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hosted the Commonwealth Games 2026 medallists at his residence, congratulating them on their brilliant performance in Glasgow. In a Reel on Instagram, PM Modi congratulated the winners from the 2026 Games and shared a light-hearted moment with them. The video featured India's gold medal-winning boxer, Sakshi Chaudhary, holding the camera with a selfie stick, saying ''Hello friends. Our honourable PM sir has invited all the Commonwealth Games medallists here, and we are feeling proud about it. We felt good meeting him. He is very humble. Sir, you also please say something.''

After her, PM Modi said, ''Jo khelega, wo khilega. Always cheer for Bharat. Bharat mata ki jai.''

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India at Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026

Team India finished the event fourth on the overall medal tally of 39, including 13 gold, 17 silver, and 9 bronze. The Indian contingent showcased a brilliant performance despite Glasgow CWG 2026 featuring fewer sports.

Boxing emerged as India's biggest strength, contributing 10 medals, including seven gold. Not only boxing, but Indian athletes also made their mark across several other disciplines, taking the country to fourth position in the medal tally.

However, India's 39-medal haul was significantly lower than its 61-medal tally at Birmingham 2022, but this was due to the absence of several medal-producing sports from the Glasgow programme.

India finished fourth at Glasgow 2026, only behind Australia, England and Canada. Indian athletes are now all set for their next challenge, which is the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, scheduled to begin on September 29.