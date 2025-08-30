PM Modi hopes to deepen friendship between India and Japan: A look at key reasons behind his 'productive' Tokyo visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, lauded the productive outcomes of his Tokyo visit and hoped that India-Japan ties scale newer heights in the coming times. In a post on X, he said, "Productive outcomes during a productive visit. May India-Japan friendship scale newer heights in the times to come!"

Key pointers of PM Modi's 'productive' Tokyo visit

India-Japan Joint Vision for the Next Decade was adopted. A 10-year strategic prioritisation for economic and functional cooperation in eight lines of effort in economic partnership, economic security, mobility, ecological sustainability, technology and innovation, health, people-to-people, and state-prefecture engagements.

Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation saw a comprehensive framework to evolve our defence and security cooperation to respond to contemporary security challenges in line with our Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

Action Plan for India-Japan Human Resource Exchange is an action plan to promote two-way exchange of 500,000 people between India and Japan, particularly 50,000 skilled and semi-skilled personnel from India to Japan in the next five years.

Memorandum of Cooperation on Joint Crediting Mechanism was adopted as an instrument to facilitate the diffusion of decarbonising technologies, products, systems, and infrastructure, thereby contributing to India's greenhouse gas emission reduction goals, promoting Japanese investment in India, and India's sustainable development.

An MoU on India-Japan Digital Partnership 2.0 was signed as a document to advance bilateral collaboration in digital public infrastructure, development of digital talent, and joint R&D in futuristic technological fields such as AI, IoT, and semiconductors.

A Memorandum of Cooperation in the Field of Mineral Resources was signed as an instrument to advance cooperation in supply chain resilience for critical minerals, including through the development of processing technologies, joint investments for exploration and mining, and efforts for stockpiling critical minerals.

Implementing Arrangement between the Indian Space Research Organisation and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency concerning the Joint Lunar Polar Exploration Mission was adopted as a document that defines terms and conditions for cooperation between India and Japan on the Chandrayaan 5 mission, thus giving practical shape to a landmark collaboration.

A Joint Declaration of Intent on Clean Hydrogen and Ammonia is a document to promote research, investment, and implementation of projects on hydrogen /ammonia and deepen collaboration on cutting-edge research and innovation for developing technologies.

Memorandum of Cooperation on Cultural Exchange is an instrument to promote cooperation in the field of art and culture through exhibitions, museum collaborations, and exchange of best practices in the field of cultural preservation.

An MoU on Decentralised Domestic Waste Water Management is signed as a document to promote cooperation in effective reuse of wastewater and decentralised wastewater management, which is crucial for public health, environmental protection, and sustainable development.

Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of Environment Cooperation was signed as an enabling framework for collaboration in areas pertaining to environmental preservation, such as pollution control, climate change, waste management, sustainable use of biodiversity, and environmental technologies.

An MoU between the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Japan, was signed as a framework to promote exchanges between diplomats, academics, officials, experts, and researchers to advance mutual understanding in the field of foreign policy.