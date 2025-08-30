PM Modi hopes to deepen friendship between India and Japan: A look at key reasons behind his 'productive' Tokyo visit

Anjali Raghav bashes Pawan Singh for inappropriately touching her waist, announces exit from Bhojpuri industry: Watch
Prime Minister Modi is on a two-day official visit to Japan, scheduled from August 29 to 30, where he attended the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. Following his visit to Japan, the Prime Minister will head to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, lauded the productive outcomes of his Tokyo visit and hoped that India-Japan ties scale newer heights in the coming times. In a post on X, he said, "Productive outcomes during a productive visit. May India-Japan friendship scale newer heights in the times to come!"
Key pointers of PM Modi's 'productive' Tokyo visit
Notable outcomes of PM Modi's Japan visit
Other notable outcomes included a Private investment target of JPY 10 trillion from Japan to India for the next decade. India and Japan launched the Economic Security Initiative to promote supply chain resilience in strategic sectors such as semiconductors, clean energy, telecom, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals, as well as new and emerging technologies.
They also issued an Economic Security Fact Sheet as an illustrative list of actual cooperation in these fields. The India-Japan AI Initiative was launched to advance collaboration in large language models, training, capacity building, and support for businesses and start-ups, fostering a trustworthy AI ecosystem.
Launch of the Next-Generation Mobility Partnership was done to foster G2G and B2B partnerships in the infrastructure, logistics, and mobility sectors, particularly railways, aviation, roads, shipping, and ports, with a focus on Make-in-India of mobility products and solutions.
Launch of the India-Japan Small and Medium Enterprises Forum to strengthen collaboration between Indian and Japanese SMEs, which are the engines of our respective economies. Launch of the Sustainable Fuel Initiative to promote energy security, farmer livelihoods, and advance R&D in technologies related to sustainable fuels such as biogas and biofuels.
High-level exchanges between states and prefectures, including three visits in each direction, are to be organised by the Foreign Offices.
Establishment of business forums between India and the two regions of Kansai and Kyushu to strengthen business, people-to-people, and cultural linkages.
