PM Modi holds review meeting to discuss education sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a series of meetings to discuss important sectors amid the nationwide lockdown over the novel coronavirus. In a meeting to review the education sector, issues and reforms required including National Education Policy (NEP) were discussed, a government statement said.

Special emphasis was given on the use of technology in the education sector and enhancing learning and adapting by the use of technology such as online classes, education portal and class-wise broadcast on dedicated education channels, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

"The focus was on bringing uniformity in education providing universal access to quality education, improving the quality of elementary education, through a new national curriculum framework that focuses on multi-linguistic, 21st century skills, integration of sport and art, environmental issues etc," it said.

"The use and promotion of technology in various modes for education at school and higher levels was discussed in detail – i.e. online mode, TV channels, radio, podcasts etc. Reforming the higher education scenario by making Indian Education System at par with the highest global standards making education effective, inclusive, contemporary rooted in the Indian culture and ethos," it added.

Overall, the emphasis was given on early childhood care and education, foundational literacy and numeracy, adapting contemporary pedagogy, preserving the cultural and linguistic diversity of India with a special focus on early vocationalization of education, the PMO said.

It was decided to usher in education reforms to create a vibrant knowledge society by ensuring higher quality education to all thereby making India a ‘Global knowledge Super Power’, it further said.

To achieve all these goals and to ensure efficient educational governance extensive use of technology including Artificial Intelligence will be promoted, it added.

Key Union ministers including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home Minister Amit Shaha and the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank attended the meeting along with senior officials of the government.

The Prime Minister also held meetings to review the Civil Aviation Sector and the Power Sector.