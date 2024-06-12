PM Modi holds high-level meet after 40 Indians killed in Kuwait fire

Officials stated that the six-story building included around 160 residents who worked for the same firm, and that the fire originated in the kitchen.

In Kuwait's Mangaf city, a block housing workers caught fire, killing 49 people, including forty Indians. 6 a.m. local time (9 a.m. IST) was when the event occurred. Over 40 individuals have been hospitalised, according to Kuwaiti officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the tragedy on X post and wrote, "The fire mishap in Kuwait City is saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation and working with the authorities there to assist the affected," he said. As per reported by Hindustan Times, Senior officials have been asked to an urgent meeting by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to examine the issue. Following the meeting, Kirti Vardhan Singh, the Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, informed media that he would be heading to Kuwait.

Officials stated that the six-story building included around 160 residents who worked for the same firm, and that the fire originated in the kitchen. Some individuals, according to eyewitnesses, died as they leaped from the building's fifth story to escape the fire.

Pinarayi Vijayan, the chief minister of Kerala, has asked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to provide the required instructions to the Indian Embassy so that it may coordinate relief and rescue efforts by contacting the Kuwaiti government.