PM Modi holds first meeting with Iranian President Pezeshkian after US-Iran war outbreak; Know what it means

Prior to his departure for Bishkek, the Iranian President had said that Iran does not seek war, but will respond with strength and determination to any aggression. He considered instability in the region to be detrimental to all countries and emphasized the need for convergence to advance economic a

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, marking the first meeting between the two leaders in two years. India reiterated its backing for all efforts for long-standing peace and stability in the region.

What PM Modi said after meeting Iranian President Pezeshkian?

Taking to his social media platform X, PM Modi said, "Met President Masoud Pezeshkian in Bishkek. Reiterated our commitment to strengthening India's long-standing friendship with Iran across diverse sectors. We want to expand and diversify our trade basket in the times to come. We had a discussion on the prevailing situation in the region. India will continue to support all efforts aimed at ensuring lasting peace."

Elaborating on the diplomatic interaction via social media, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described it as a "fruitful meeting."

"The two leaders discussed various aspects of bilateral ties. They reviewed recent developments in the West Asia region. Prime Minister reiterated India's consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. Prime Minister also underlined the need for continued efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region, and for safeguarding freedom of navigation and commerce," Jaiswal said.

Prior to his departure for Bishkek, the Iranian President had said that Iran does not seek war, but will respond with strength and determination to any aggression. He considered instability in the region to be detrimental to all countries and emphasized the need for convergence to advance economic and security goals.

Why this PM Modi's meeting with Iranian President is important?

The meeting comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East due to the ongoing war between the US and Iran. New Delhi was among Iran's top ten trade partners, but economic activities have been hampered due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and US sanctions against Tehran.

"This meeting is very important and most of the leaders of the region will be present in it. In a situation where some international institutions are seeking to create a unified space in the world, this meeting is considered a symbol of the existence of diverse and independent voices in the global arena," he said.

Emphasizing the ancient and civilized history of the countries of the region, the Iranian President said, "We live in a region whose destiny, history, and civilization go back thousands of years, and we have always been in communication, coexistence, and growth with each other. Therefore, peace, security, economy, and civilization have arisen from this land, and it is natural that we should strive to expand this trend in today's world."

This year in March, Prime Minister Modi had spoken to the Iranian President. During the call, President Pezeshkian briefed the Prime Minister on the situation in Iran and shared his perspective on developments in the region. PM Modi reiterated India's consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. The Prime Minister highlighted India's priority regarding the safety and well-being of Indian nationals in the region, including in Iran, as also the importance of unhindered transit of energy and goods.

Earlier today, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan. The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across various areas, including defence, economic, pharma, science and technology, culture and education. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the situation in West Asia. PM Modi reiterated that India looked forward to working closely with Armenia to further deepen and expand bilateral ties.

Later in the day, PM Modi is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and attend the official opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.

Meanwhile, the 26th SCO Summit on Tuesday brings together leaders of member states to deliberate on regional and international issues and ways to further strengthen cooperation within the grouping. Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.

(With ANI inputs)