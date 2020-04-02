PM Modi holds COVID-19 review meeting via video conferencing with Chief Ministers of states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a review meeting with Chief Ministers of different states via video conferencing on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation in the country. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Rajnath Singh were also present at the meeting, along with other top bureaucrats.

The Prime Minister discussed with the Chief Ministers the potential measures that can be taken in respective states to check the spread of the virus, which is rushing like wildfire across India. It is expected that the issue of contact-tracing individuals associated with the Tablighi Jamaat at the Nizamuddin Markaz event in Delhi was also discussed, along with ways to alleviate the difficulty of migrant labourers and to facilitate social isolation to the entire extent.

In light of the heightened concern on the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in India, the country has been placed under complete lockdown for 21 days from March 24. Authorities have asked citizens to maintain strict social distancing to cut the spread of the virus outbreak.

This is the first time after the lockdown came into force, that the Prime Minister is holding a video conference with Chief Ministers of the states. Prior to this, he had held a video conference with the state chiefs before the lockdown on March 20.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a telephonic conversation on the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state.

As of 1:40 PM on Thursday, close to 2,000 people across India have been reported to have contracted the COVID-19 disease, as new cases were reported in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Kerala on this day. The virus has affected over 9.38 lakh people worldwide. The global death toll has crossed 47,000, according to the COVID-19 statistics center at the John Hopkins University.COVID-19.