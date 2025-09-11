Add DNA as a Preferred Source
PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Mauritian PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Varanasi, says, 'both nations are family-like'-10 key takeways

PM modi is on a one-day state visit to Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam on Thursday, September 11. Here are 10 key points from this meet.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 02:09 PM IST

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Mauritian PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Varanasi, says, 'both nations are family-like'-10 key takeways
PM modi is on a one-day state visit to Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam Thursday, September 11. Both leaders met in Hotel Taj, and signed a (Memorandum of Understanding) between India and Mauritius.From here, PM Modi is scheduled to conduct an aerial survey of the flood affeted areas in Uttarakhand. Here are 10 key points from this meet. 

10 key highlights from PM Modi's meet with Mauritian PM Ramgoolam in Varanasi

  1. Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam is on a state visit to India from 9 to 16 September 2025. He was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesdat, September 11.  
  2. PM Modi visited Varanasi on Thursday, and landed at Babatpur airport from Delhi, He was received by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. 
  3. PM Modi held a road show in his parliamentary constituency, with BJP leaders, party workers and local residents lined up to welcome him, chanting “Har Har Mahadev.” In some places, people showered flower petals, amid sounds of dhols and drums.
  4. PM Modi held bilateral meeting with his Mauritian PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Hotel Taj. Both leaders signed MoUs (Memorandum of Understanding) between India and Mauritius.
  5. Prime Minister Modi while addressing the press after the meet said, “India and Mauritius are two nations, but our dreams are one." "I am proud to say that India and Mauritius are not just partners but a family. Mauritius is an important pillar of India's Neighbourhood First policy and Vision Mahasagar. In March, I had the privilege of attending the National Day celebrations of Mauritius. At that time, we gave our relations the status of Enhanced Strategic Partnership. Today, we have reviewed all aspects of bilateral cooperation in detail. We also shared views on regional and global issues. I heartily congratulate Prime Minister Ramgoolam and the people of Mauritius on the conclusion of the Chagos Agreement."
  6. PM Narendra Modi called Mauritius an important pillar of India’s 'Neighbourhood First' policy and vision 'MAHASAGAR'. 
  7. Both the leaders explored potential collaboration in health, education, science and technology, energy, infrastructure as well as in emerging domains such as renewable energy, digital public infrastructure and the blue economy.
  8. During the meeting, India and Mauritius discussed to take take steps to conduct trade in local currency, as said by PM Modi.
  9. This bilateral meet in Varanasi, comes after PM Modi's state visit to Mauritius in March 2025 to eleate the relationship between two nations. 
  10. Mauritius PM Ramgoolam will als0 attend the Ganga Aarti on Thursday evening and visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Friday morning.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
