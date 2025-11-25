PM Modi hoists saffron flag at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP CM Yogi also present, watch

In the auspicious muhurat of 'Abhijeet Muhurat, between 11:52 am to 12:35 pm, PM Modi ceremonially hoists the 191-foot saffron flag on the Shikhar of the sacred Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, as part of Dhwajarohan’, a traditional flag-hoisting ritual on the temple’s spire.

In the auspicious muhurat of 'Abhijeet Muhurat, between 11:52 am to 12:35 pm, PM Modi ceremonially hoists the 191-foot saffron flag on the Shikhar of the sacred Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, as part of Dhwajarohan’, a traditional flag-hoisting ritual on the temple’s spire. It symbolises the completion of the temple’s construction. RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, UP CM Yogi Adityanth and Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel were also present.

About the scared flag

The 'Dharma Dhwaj' carries three sacred symbols, Om, the Sun and the Kovidara tree, each representing profound spiritual values rooted in the Sanatan tradition.

The right-angled triangular flag, measuring 10 feet in height and 20 feet in length.

The Kovidar tree is a hybrid of the Mandar and Parijat trees, created by Rishi Kashyap, showcasing ancient plant hybridisation. The Sun represents Lord Ram's Suryavansh lineage, and Om is the eternal spiritual sound.

(With ANI inputs)