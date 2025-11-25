BAD news for Apple employees: iPhone maker cuts jobs across THIS department due too...
Who Was Haytham Ali Tabatabai? Will tensions escalate as Israel eliminates Hezbollah chief?
Is Smriti Mandhana's wedding with Palash Muchhal called off or postponed? Here's what we know so far
Dharmendra death: Priest who performed superstar's last rites reveals 'all members of family...', ambulance driver says 'I did not see...'
Meenakshi Seshadri is 'grateful' to Dharmendra for giving her blockbuster Ghayal, pays emotional condolence to late superstar
10-year-old Salman Khan watched mom Salma hurt due to Salim Khan-Helen's closeness, their romance blossomed over daily drinks with...
PM Modi hoists saffron flag at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP CM Yogi also present, watch
Whose lavish wedding did Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani attend at Jio World Centre? Know all about the couple
Who is Mukesh Ambani's close aide Parimal Nathwani, whose son got married at Jio World Centre? Know how one meeting with Dhirubhai Ambani changed his life
Meet star kid who made super flop debut, never gave single hit film, suddenly quit acting, now runs Rs 8500 crore company, his uncle is..., business is...
INDIA
In the auspicious muhurat of 'Abhijeet Muhurat, between 11:52 am to 12:35 pm, PM Modi ceremonially hoists the 191-foot saffron flag on the Shikhar of the sacred Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, as part of Dhwajarohan’, a traditional flag-hoisting ritual on the temple’s spire.
In the auspicious muhurat of 'Abhijeet Muhurat, between 11:52 am to 12:35 pm, PM Modi ceremonially hoists the 191-foot saffron flag on the Shikhar of the sacred Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, as part of Dhwajarohan’, a traditional flag-hoisting ritual on the temple’s spire. It symbolises the completion of the temple’s construction. RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, UP CM Yogi Adityanth and Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel were also present.
The 'Dharma Dhwaj' carries three sacred symbols, Om, the Sun and the Kovidara tree, each representing profound spiritual values rooted in the Sanatan tradition.
The right-angled triangular flag, measuring 10 feet in height and 20 feet in length.
The Kovidar tree is a hybrid of the Mandar and Parijat trees, created by Rishi Kashyap, showcasing ancient plant hybridisation. The Sun represents Lord Ram's Suryavansh lineage, and Om is the eternal spiritual sound.
(With ANI inputs)