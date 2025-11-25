FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

BAD news for Apple employees: iPhone maker cuts jobs across THIS department due too...

Who Was Haytham Ali Tabatabai? Will tensions escalate as Israel eliminates Hezbollah chief?

Is Smriti Mandhana's wedding with Palash Muchhal called off or postponed? Here's what we know so far

Dharmendra death: Priest who performed superstar's last rites reveals 'all members of family...', ambulance driver says 'I did not see...'

Meenakshi Seshadri is 'grateful' to Dharmendra for giving her blockbuster Ghayal, pays emotional condolence to late superstar

10-year-old Salman Khan watched mom Salma hurt due to Salim Khan-Helen's closeness, their romance blossomed over daily drinks with...

PM Modi hoists saffron flag at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP CM Yogi also present, watch

Whose lavish wedding did Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani attend at Jio World Centre? Know all about the couple

Who is Mukesh Ambani's close aide Parimal Nathwani, whose son got married at Jio World Centre? Know how one meeting with Dhirubhai Ambani changed his life

Meet star kid who made super flop debut, never gave single hit film, suddenly quit acting, now runs Rs 8500 crore company, his uncle is..., business is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who Was Haytham Ali Tabatabai? Will tensions escalate as Israel eliminates Hezbollah chief?

Who Was Haytham Ali Tabatabai?Will tension escalate as Israel targets Hezbollah?

Dharmendra death: Priest who performed superstar's last rites reveals 'all members of family...', ambulance driver says 'I did not see...'

Dharmendra death: Priest who performed last rites reveals 'all members of...'

Meenakshi Seshadri is 'grateful' to Dharmendra for giving her blockbuster Ghayal, pays emotional condolence to late superstar

Meenakshi Seshadri is 'grateful' to Dharmendra for giving her blockbuster Ghayal

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
After Ethiopia volcano eruption, these are 5 active volcanoes you must know

After Ethiopia volcano eruption, these are 5 active volcanoes you must know

Inside Gautam Adani’s ultra-luxurious world: Rs 400 crore mansion, private jets and more

Inside Gautam Adani’s ultra-luxurious world: Rs 400 crore mansion, private jets

Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, gave 7 highest-grossers blockbusters in single year, they are...

Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood

HomeIndia

INDIA

PM Modi hoists saffron flag at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP CM Yogi also present, watch

In the auspicious muhurat of 'Abhijeet Muhurat, between 11:52 am to 12:35 pm, PM Modi ceremonially hoists the 191-foot saffron flag on the Shikhar of the sacred Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, as part of Dhwajarohan’, a traditional flag-hoisting ritual on the temple’s spire.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 25, 2025, 12:33 PM IST

PM Modi hoists saffron flag at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP CM Yogi also present, watch
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In the auspicious muhurat of 'Abhijeet Muhurat, between 11:52 am to 12:35 pm, PM Modi ceremonially hoists the 191-foot saffron flag on the Shikhar of the sacred Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, as part of Dhwajarohan’, a traditional flag-hoisting ritual on the temple’s spire. It symbolises the completion of the temple’s construction. RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, UP CM Yogi Adityanth and Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel were also present. 

About the scared flag

The 'Dharma Dhwaj' carries three sacred symbols, Om, the Sun and the Kovidara tree, each representing profound spiritual values rooted in the Sanatan tradition.
The right-angled triangular flag, measuring 10 feet in height and 20 feet in length.

The Kovidar tree is a hybrid of the Mandar and Parijat trees, created by Rishi Kashyap, showcasing ancient plant hybridisation. The Sun represents Lord Ram's Suryavansh lineage, and Om is the eternal spiritual sound.

(With ANI inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BAD news for Apple employees: iPhone maker cuts jobs across THIS department due too...
BAD news for Apple employees: iPhone maker cuts jobs across THIS department
Who Was Haytham Ali Tabatabai? Will tensions escalate as Israel eliminates Hezbollah chief?
Who Was Haytham Ali Tabatabai?Will tension escalate as Israel targets Hezbollah?
Is Smriti Mandhana's wedding with Palash Muchhal called off or postponed? Here's what we know so far
Is Smriti Mandhana's wedding with Palash Muchhal called off or postponed? Here's
Dharmendra death: Priest who performed superstar's last rites reveals 'all members of family...', ambulance driver says 'I did not see...'
Dharmendra death: Priest who performed last rites reveals 'all members of...'
Meenakshi Seshadri is 'grateful' to Dharmendra for giving her blockbuster Ghayal, pays emotional condolence to late superstar
Meenakshi Seshadri is 'grateful' to Dharmendra for giving her blockbuster Ghayal
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
After Ethiopia volcano eruption, these are 5 active volcanoes you must know
After Ethiopia volcano eruption, these are 5 active volcanoes you must know
Inside Gautam Adani’s ultra-luxurious world: Rs 400 crore mansion, private jets and more
Inside Gautam Adani’s ultra-luxurious world: Rs 400 crore mansion, private jets
Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, gave 7 highest-grossers blockbusters in single year, they are...
Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood
Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Amitabh Bachchan on Sholay's sets?
Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Big B on Sholay's sets?
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal: A look at steel tycoon's timeless love story with his wife Usha Mittal, here's where they met
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal: A look at steel tycoon's timeless love story with his wife
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement