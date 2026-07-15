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PM Modi helped prevent Putin from using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, says Polish minister

Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski claimed that PM Narendra Modi was instrumental in urging Russian President Vladimir Putin to refrain from using tactical nukes in the Ukraine war in late 2022.  

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 15, 2026, 11:24 AM IST

PM Modi helped prevent Putin from using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, says Polish minister
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Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski claimed that PM Narendra Modi was instrumental in urging Russian President Vladimir Putin to refrain from using tactical nukes in the Ukraine war in late 2022.  

What Poland’s deputy FM exactly say?

Speaking to reporters after the India-Poland Joint Economic Commission meeting in New Delhi on Monday, Bartoszewski said PM Modi is among the few global leaders whose advice Putin listens to, given India’s long-standing strategic partnership with Russia.  

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a very well-known world statesman, who is very respected. India has a long-standing relationship with the Russian Federation and, before that, with the Soviet Union. President Putin actually pays attention to what Prime Minister Modi tells him," Bartoszewski said.

He added that PM Modi had already shown this influence at a crucial stage of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"I mentioned the role Prime Minister Modi played in stopping Putin from using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine at the end of 2022. Prime Minister Modi is one of the few people who can actually exert some pressure and influence on President Putin, and that is clearly something India could do to help stop this conflict," he said.

'Today's era is not of war': PM Modi to Putin

The comments have once again highlighted PM Modi’s diplomatic efforts around the Ukraine war, which has now entered its fourth year. In September 2022, during a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan, the Prime Minister told President Putin that "today's era is not of war". 

Since then, India has consistently pushed for dialogue and diplomacy, while staying out of Western sanctions on Russia. PM Modi has kept up engagement with both Putin and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, including a visit to Kyiv in 2024 and meetings with Zelenskyy at various multilateral forums.

New Delhi has also continued to import discounted Russian oil despite repeated calls from the US and European countries to cut energy trade with Moscow. India has maintained that these purchases are based on energy security and national interest.

Meanwhile, Putin last month called India a "great country" and backed New Delhi’s independent foreign policy.  

Bartoszewski also backed India’s stance on the Iran conflict. He noted that New Delhi has balanced its strategic interests there as well, while calling for restraint and diplomacy. India has condemned terrorism, pushed for de-escalation and talks, and worked to maintain stability in the Gulf region, which is the source of most of its crude oil imports.  

"Because you are a big country, an important country, and you benefit from free access to goods, including oil, and you depend very much on the oil and gas from the Gulf. Poland still maintains contact with Iran... We informed them that our preferred solution is a diplomatic one. So we do the same thing as Prime Minister Modi. We try to talk reason, but to moderate effect, I would say," Bartoszewski said.

The minister added that Poland continues to back India’s push for permanent membership of the UN Security Council.

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