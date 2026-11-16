PM Modi heads to Manila today: What's on agenda at high-stakes ASEAN summit?

PM Narendra Modi is set to attend the crucial ASEAN summit in Manila, but what makes this visit important, and what are the key issues that India will look to discuss? Let's find out.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Manila, the capital of the Philippines, on Monday for a 3-day visit to attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit. During his visit, PM Modi will take part in two major meetings: the ASEAN Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit, where he is expected to discuss India's growing partnership with Asian nations and regional developments.

For those unversed, the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Philippines will be hosting the 49th edition of the summit under the theme 'Navigating the future'. India's Ministry of External Affairs informed PM Modi's itinerary and wrote, ''Prime Minister Modi will be travelling to Manila to attend the 3rd ASEAN-India and the 21st meeting of the ASEAN-led East India Summit. The visit will take place from November 16-18.''

What will PM Modi discuss at the ASEAN summit?

In the crucial summit, PM Modi and other leaders are expected to discuss the progress made under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and ASEAN. Apart from this, the implementation of the ASEAN-India Plan of Action for 2026-2030 will also be discussed. Maritime cooperation will also be a major point of discussion.

PM Modi to attend East Asia Summit in Manila

After the ASEAN-India meeting, PM Modi will also participate in the 21st East Asia Summit, where members and other participating countries will meet to discuss regional and international issues. Apart from these two summits, the Indian PM is to hold bilateral meetings with other leaders attending the gatherings.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr will also host a dinner for visiting leaders. Later, PM Modi will also meet the Indian diaspora, according to the MEA official statement.