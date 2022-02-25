Headlines

'People are sure that PM Modi will mediate, end Russia-Ukraine war': BJP's Hema Malini in UP

Claiming that her party's victory is sure on over 300 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, BJP MP Hema Malini asked people on Friday not to get misled by the SP, the BSP, and the Congress.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 25, 2022, 11:06 PM IST

Claiming that her party's victory is sure on over 300 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, BJP MP Hema Malini asked people on Friday not to get misled by the SP, the BSP, and the Congress.

Addressing a rally here, she also said in the ongoing dispute involving Ukraine and Russia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the hope of the world, which believes that he will mediate and end the war.

"Prime Minister Modi has devoted himself to the development of the country. He is doing more work than all the previous prime ministers. Because of Modi, the respect for India has gone up on the world stage," the BJP MP from Mathura said.

"In the Russia-Ukraine war, Modi has become the centre of hope all over the world. People are sure that Modi will mediate and end this war. India is on its way to becoming a world guru," she added.

READ | Russia-Ukraine conflict: Why Europe is staring at a massive refugee crisis

Describing the ongoing polls as important for the development of the state, the Bollywood actress said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is busy making Uttar Pradesh "Uttam Pradesh".

"Support the BJP for the prosperity of the future generations and do not fall prey to the SP, the BSP, and the Congress. The Akhilesh (Yadav) government had tarnished the image of Uttar Pradesh internationally through its goonda raj. People living abroad were hesitant to come to Uttar Pradesh," she said, adding that industrialists were also not willing to invest in the state.

"There was a state of fear and hunger during the Akhilesh government. The Yogi government has worked to change that situation. Industrialists are now ready to come to Uttar Pradesh," Hema Malini said.

The Adityanath government symbolises security, prosperity, and good governance, she said, adding that it has put an end to corruption, malpractices, and atrocities.

Ballia will go to the polls in the sixth round of the seven-phase election on March 3. 

