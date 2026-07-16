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PM Modi hails Semicon 2.0, highlights commitment to make India global centre for semiconductor innovation

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PM Modi hails Semicon 2.0, highlights commitment to make India global centre for semiconductor innovation

Firms involved in the making and R&D of machines and manufacturing of materials, chemicals, and gases that are essential for manufacturing of semiconductors will be incentivised, the government said.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 16, 2026, 03:04 AM IST

PM Modi hails Semicon 2.0, highlights commitment to make India global centre for semiconductor innovation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the union cabinet's approval of the Semicon 2.0 programme with an outlay of Rs 1.27 lakh crore, which aims to make India a global centre for semiconductor design, manufacturing, and innovation. In a post on social media, PM Modi said: "India's semiconductor journey gets even more vibrant."

In his X post, PM Modi wrote: "The Cabinet has approved Semicon 2.0 with an outlay of Rs 1,27,500 crore, reaffirming our long-term commitment to making India a global centre for semiconductor design, manufacturing and innovation. Powered by our youth, Semicon 2.0 will strengthen every aspect of the semiconductor ecosystem. Semicon 2.0 will attract greater investment, create high-value opportunities for our youth, strengthen supply chains and advance technological self-reliance in critical sectors."

According to the government, the Semicon 2.0 programme is based on six pillars -- chip design, manufacturing, fabrication plants, research, strengthening the ATMP/OSAT industry, and talent development among youth. The aim of the programme is to develop IPs, designs of chips and systems with this approach. Firms involved in the making and R&D of machines and manufacturing of materials, chemicals, and gases that are essential for manufacturing of semiconductors will be incentivised, the government said.

As part of the programme, efforts will be made to attract more manufacturers to set up fabs to manufacture chips in the country. Meanwhile, the PM also highglited the cabinet's decision to clear railway multitracking projects, the doubling of the Paradeep-Haridaspur line and the fourth line between Rajkharsawan and Dangoaposi as a "major connectivity boost" in Odisha and Jharkhand. "A major boost to connectivity and economic growth in Odisha and Jharkhand! The Cabinet has approved two important railway multitracking projects, the doubling of the Paradeep-Haridaspur line and the fourth line between Rajkharsawan and Dangoaposi. These projects will further growth in Odisha and Jharkhand. They will expand the railway network, ease congestion and boost tourism," PM Modi wrote on X.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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