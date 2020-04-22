PM Modi hails ordinance to curb violence against health workers, says 'there will be no compromise on their safety'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, which aims to protect health workers from violence, saying that 'there will be no compromise on their safety.'

"The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 manifests our commitment to protect each and every healthcare worker who is bravely battling COVID-19 on the frontline. It will ensure safety of our professionals. There can be no compromise on their safety!" Modi tweeted.

The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 manifests our commitment to protect each and every healthcare worker who is bravely battling COVID-19 on the frontline. It will ensure safety of our professionals. There can be no compromise on their safety! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2020

The ordinance aims to deem an attack on health workers as a criminal act which is cognizable & non-bailable. "Accused can be sentenced from 3 months-5 yrs & penalised from Rs 50,000 upto Rs 2 Lakh," Union Minister Prakash Javdekar told the media in a press conference earlier today.

In the case of grievous injuries, the accused can be sentenced from 6 months to 7 years. They can be penalised from Rs 1 Lakhs to Rs 5 Lakhs," he added.

There has been a growing trend in the country of health care workers being attacked or not being allowed to enter their homes fearing the spread of the virus in the locality. Recently in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, an ambulance carrying family members of a deceased COVID-19 patient on April 15 pelted with stones that left a few of the medical staff gravely injured. A police team that reached the spot to evacuate the medical personnel were also pelted with stones. In Indore, Madhya Pradesh, a medical team visiting the area to screen residents in the area for coronavirus infection was attacked by an angry mob of locals. Two women doctors were injured in the attack.

Dr. SC Aggarwal, who was injured in an attack on a medical team in Moradabad, and his wife Dr Deepa Aggarwal, said, "After this Ordinance by the Centre, incidents of violence against doctors might reduce. The safety of doctors and their families is important".

"I welcome this ordinance. Such an ordinance was needed. This will instill fear in the minds of people," Dr DS Rana, Chairman, Sir Ganga Ram hospital, Delhi said about the ordinance to curb violence on health workers.

It is to be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier warned citizens against mistreating healthcare professionals, especially during this time of crisis when they are risking their own lives to protect everyone else. Modi had referred to the doctors and other health workers as "incarnations of God" who were fighting the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in India at the frontlines.

In India, the total number of coronavirus cases has risen to 20471 with 15859 active cases, 3959 cured/discharged/migrated and 652 deaths.1486 cases were reported in the last 24 hours with 49 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Welfare stated.