PM Modi hails new drone policy, says it will give new heights to villages

Hailing the liberalised drone policy of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the people living in the remote areas of the country will get maximum benefits of the technology.

"Recently, many policy decisions were taken so that farmers, patients, people living in remote areas get maximum benefits from drone technology," the PM said. He was interacting with the beneficiaries of the Svamitva scheme from Madhya Pradesh via videoconferencing.

"A large number of modern drones are made in India itself, in this also India should be self-reliant, for this PLI scheme has also been announced," he added.

He further said that the liberalised drone policy will give new heights to the villages of India.

"It is very important to remove country's villages, village property, land and house records from uncertainty and mistrust. That is why PM Swamitva scheme is going to become a huge strength of our brothers and sisters in the village," PM Modi said.

The prime minister further praised the efforts of villages for their work during the pandemic and said, "We have also seen during the Corona period how the villages of India worked together on one goal, fought this pandemic with great vigilance."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi distributed e-property cards to 1.71 lakh beneficiaries under the SVAMITVA scheme in Madhya Pradesh via video conferencing.

The Survey of Villages And Mapping With Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) is a Central Sector Scheme of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj that aims to provide property rights to the residents of rural inhabited areas. It also aims to demarcate inhabited lands in rural areas through the latest surveying drone technology. The scheme has also provided a boost to the ecosystem of drone manufacturing in the country, PMO said.

(With ANI inputs)