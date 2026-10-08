PM Modi hails India's digital transformation at IMC, says '5G has reached every district', governance now on mobile

Addressing the 10th edition of the India Mobile Congress at Yashobhoomi in the national capital, PM Modi said hundreds of government services are now available on mobile phones, while government assistance is being transferred directly into beneficiaries' bank accounts linked to their mobile phones.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted the role of mobile phones and digital connectivity in transforming delivery of government services, citing the transfer of Rs 50 lakh crore directly to beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and claiming savings of about Rs 5 lakh crore by preventing the money from falling into "wrong hands".

Addressing the 10th edition of the India Mobile Congress at Yashobhoomi in the national capital, PM Modi said hundreds of government services are now available on mobile phones, while government assistance is being transferred directly into beneficiaries' bank accounts linked to their mobile phones.

"Through Direct Benefit Transfer, a sum of 50 lakh crore rupees reached the bank accounts linked to the beneficiaries' mobile phones. This resulted in a saving of about 5 lakh crore rupees," Modi said.

He described the saving as significant and said the amount was prevented from falling into "wrong hands", while asserting that he was determined to continue efforts to stop such malpractices.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi, under which he said more than Rs 4 lakh crore had been transferred directly into farmers' bank accounts.

"This amount is transferred every four months, and farmers receive a notification on their mobile phones when the payment is credited," he said.Modi said the money had reached crores of small farmers who had previously been unable to access the benefits of government schemes.

He emphasised that the mobile phone had moved beyond being merely a means of communication and had become an important tool for governance and delivery of services.

"The mobile phone is no longer merely a means of communication or chatting. It has ensured less travel, less waiting, less cost and greater convenience for citizens," he said.

Highlighting India's expansion of 5G connectivity, Modi said 5G had reached every district in the country, with more than 5.5 lakh base stations currently operating the network.

He added that mobile internet speeds had increased tenfold compared to 2022."We are moving towards a '5G-Reachout' future, a reality we are all witnessing today. 5G connectivity has reached every district in the country," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also highlighted the role played by the India Mobile Congress in reflecting India's progress and aspirations in the telecom sector.He recalled that the platform hosted the International Telecommunication Union in 2024, when discussions were held on the need for global standards for the digital world. He also referred to discussions last year around "Invest", "Innovate" and "Make in India".

"The India Mobile Congress has played a significant role in the progress India has achieved in the telecom sector. Over the years, this platform has emerged as a stage that reflects India's progress and its aspirations," he said.

Turning to the gaming sector, PM Modi said more than 500 million people in India were estimated to be connected to gaming in one way or another, with a large number of them being young people.He highlighted the participation of youth from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in gaming, e-sports, gaming content creation and new gaming businesses.

"In other words, in India, the mobile phone has today become both a Gaming console and a creation studio," he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the expansion of India's telecom infrastructure over the past decade, including the installation of towers in remote areas, expansion of optical fibre networks and greater affordability of data.

He said the expansion had contributed to the emergence of new sectors within the economy and increased the consumer base across technology, entertainment and education, while also fostering a new generation of creators.

PM Modi stressed the need to strengthen security frameworks alongside the growing importance of telecom and digital technology.

"Phone security and network security are priorities for us all," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)