PM Modi hails 'GST Bachat Utsav' as first step of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, know how it will benefit middle class, others

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the implementation of the next-generation Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms from September 22, marking what he called a major step towards the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. Addressing the nation ahead of the rollout, PM Modi said the reforms would usher in a countrywide "GST Bachat Utsav," benefiting poor, middle-class, farmers, traders, and entrepreneurs alike. "From the sunrise of the very first day of Navratri, the nation is taking another important and major step towards the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. Tomorrow, on the first day of Navratri, September 22, along with the rising of Suryadev, the Next Generation GST Reforms will come into effect," he said.

How will Bachat Utsav benefit the middle class and the poor?

The Prime Minister said that with the increased savings and easier purchases, the poor, middle class, farmers, women, traders, and entrepreneurs of the country are all set to "benefit greatly." "From tomorrow, across the country, a 'GST Bachat Utsav' will begin. In this GST Bachat Utsav, your savings will increase, and you will be able to purchase your favourite items more easily. The poor, middle class, neo middle class, youth, farmers, women, shopkeepers, traders, and entrepreneurs -- all will benefit greatly," he said.

PM Modi said, "During this festive season, everyone will have reason to celebrate, and the happiness of every family in the country will grow." Calling it a festive gift, the Prime Minister said the reforms would accelerate India's growth story, make business easier, attract investment, and ensure every state becomes an equal partner in development."

When India took the historic step of implementing GST in 2017, it marked the beginning of changing an old system and creating a new history. For decades, the people of our country, including all of you and our traders, were caught in the web of multiple taxes -- octroi, entry tax, sales tax, excise duty, service tax, and dozens of other such levies," he said. The reform in the Goods and Services Tax structure was approved during the 56th meeting of the GST Council earlier this month, is set to come into effect from September 22.