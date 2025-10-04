PM Modi hails Donald Trump's leadership as Hamas agrees to Gaza peace deal, calls it...

India welcomes US President Donald Trump's leadership as peace efforts in Gaza make decisive progress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the US administration's push for peace in Gaza on Saturday, acknowledging that US President Donald Trump's leadership has fostered "decisive progress" in the situation.

These comments came via a social media post, following Hamas's agreement to certain terms of a deal. Hamas also expressed its willingness to release the hostages taken during its October 7 attack on Israel.

PM Modi referred to the indications of the release of Israeli hostages by Hamas and said it marks a significant step forward in efforts to restore peace in the region.

PM Modi praises Donald Trump's 'leadership'

He also said that New Delhi will back “all efforts towards a durable and just peace".

Donald Trump thanked world leaders for coming together

Earlier on Saturday (local time), US President Donald Trump thanked world leaders in their support and coming together for bringing an end to the crisis unfolding in West Asia and said that he looked forward to seeing the hostages back home.

Trump said, "I look forward to having the hostages come home to their parents and having some of the hostages, unfortunately, you know the condition they're in, come home likewise to their parents because their parents wanted them just as much as though that young man or young woman were alive. So I just want to let you know that this is a very special day, maybe unprecedented in many ways."

In his concluding remarks , the US President said, "We were given a tremendous amount of help. Everybody was unified in wanting this war to end and seeing peace in the Middle East, and we're very close to achieving that."

His video remarks came shortly after Trump wrote on Truth Social, "Based on the Statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE. Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the hostages out safely and quickly! Right now, it's far too dangerous to do that. We are already in discussions on details to be worked out. This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long sought PEACE in the Middle East."

Meanwhile, the current situation unfolds amidst a period of strain in US-India relations, largely due to significant trade disputes. In August of this year, President Trump implemented a 50% tariff on Indian exports, citing trade imbalances and India's continued purchase of Russian oil during the Ukraine war. These tariffs have been met with criticism from Indian officials, who have deemed them "unfair" and "unjustified."

Despite these tensions, there have been recent efforts to improve relations. In September 2025, President Trump reached out to Prime Minister Modi with a late-night phone call to offer birthday wishes. Modi publicly acknowledged the call, expressing his appreciation and reinforcing his dedication to strengthening the India-US partnership.

Adding to this dynamic, in early October 2025, President Trump reposted a message from Prime Minister Modi on Truth Social. In the message, Modi endorsed Trump's Gaza peace plan as a feasible route to lasting peace. This repost, done without any additional comment from Trump, was viewed as a positive diplomatic gesture.

These events highlight the intricate and changing nature of the relationship between the two countries, navigating trade disagreements while simultaneously collaborating on global peace efforts.