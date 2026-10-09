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PM Modi hails BJP's bypoll triumph in Nandigram, Rejinagar and Nagaon: 'Gratitude to people'

Thanking voters for their continued support in a post on X, PM Modi said the results reflect public connect with the BJP-NDA's development agenda.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 09, 2026, 07:43 PM IST

PM Modi hails BJP's bypoll triumph in Nandigram, Rejinagar and Nagaon: 'Gratitude to people'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari (File Photo/ANI)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded BJP candidates after the party secured significant victories in West Bengal and Assam by-elections, results for which were declared on Friday.

Thanking voters for their continued support in a post on X, PM Modi said the results reflect public connect with the BJP-NDA's development agenda.

PM Modi 'thanks' voters for their continuous blessings

Referring to the Nagaon Lok Sabha outcome in Assam and Assembly bypoll results in Nandigram and Rejinagar in West Bengal, Modi said, "Gratitude to the people for their continuous blessings!" He congratulated the victorious candidates and appreciated the efforts of party workers.

“Gratitude to the people for their continuous blessings!" Modi said, referring to the Lok Sabha result in Nagaon, Assam, and the Assembly by-election results in Nandigram and Rejinagar in West Bengal. He congratulated the winning BJP candidates and praised party workers for their efforts during the elections.

BJP wins in Nandigram bypoll

In Nandigram, where byelection was held earlier this week, the BJP retained the seat with a landslide win. Its candidate Hasin Rani Rath defeated Congress' Milan Pradhan by 1,22,753 votes, with a vote share of 75 percent.

According to the Election Commission, Rath polled 1,64,427 votes and Pradhan 41,674 votes. CPI leader Santi Gopal Giri secured 5,779 votes, while AISF's Ali Mohammed Sabse Miraj Khan got 1,607 votes.

BJP wins Rejinagar assembly bypoll

The BJP on Friday registered a big breakthrough in the Muslim-majority Rejinagar seat in Murshidabad, winning it by 75,816 votes. BJP's Shankharavh Sarkar polled 1,29,914 votes, while his nearest rival Golam Nabi Azad of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) got 54,098 votes, as per Election Commission results. The BJP's vote share stood at 63.14 per cent against Azad's 26.29 per cent.

BJP leads big in Nagaon bypoll 

In Assam's Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll, BJP candidate and former IAS officer Devasish Sharma surged ahead by 1,76,391 votes over AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, according to Election Commission trends till 5 pm.

The former IAS secured 6,61,259 votes, Ajmal 4,84,868 votes and Congress nominee Sibamoni Bora 1,17,060 votes.

While Sharma established strong leads in Morigaon, Raha, Jagiroad and Nagaon-Batadrava, Ajmal was ahead in Dhing, Samaguri, Laharighat and Rupahihat — all Muslim-majority segments.

Why Nandigram, Rejinagar and Nagaon went to bypolls

Rejinagar went to bypolls after AJUP chief Humayun Kabir vacated the seat. He had won both Rejinagar and Naoda in the 2026 Assembly elections and decided to keep Naoda.

The Nandigram bypoll was held after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari vacated the seat to retain Bhabanipur, where he defeated former CM Mamata Banerjee in the 2026 polls. Adhikari had won from both seats.

The by-elections were seen as the first major electoral test for the BJP government that ended 15 years of Trinamool Congress rule in Bengal earlier this year.

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