PM Modi hails BJP's big victory in Bengal's Falta seat: 'Democracy won and intimidation lost'

Panda won the poll by a margin of more than one lakh votes against Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate Sambhu Nath Kurmi, who stood second in the contest. The Congress and the Trinamool Congress candidates finished third and fourth, respectively.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated BJP candidate Debangshu Panda for securing a massive win in the Falta assembly seat in West Bengal, which underwent repolling on May 21. Panda won the poll by a margin of more than one lakh votes against Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate Sambhu Nath Kurmi, who stood second in the contest. The Congress and the Trinamool Congress candidates finished third and fourth, respectively.

Hailing the victory on X, PM Modi wrote: "Democracy has won, and intimidation has lost." He added: "People of Falta have spoken...Congratulations to Shri Debangshu Panda Ji for winning in Falta by a record margin. It indicates the unwavering faith of the people of West Bengal towards the BJP. People are seeing the exceptional work of the West Bengal Government across sectors and thus have decided to further bless us. My compliments to all BJP Karyakartas across West Bengal for their outstanding work. We will keep working for West Bengal's progress in the times to come."

Falta underwent repolling on Thursday (May 21) as irregularities were reported during the second phase of polling in the assembly segment on April 29. After the victory in Falta, the BJP now has 208 MLAs in the 294-seat state assembly. The repolling recorded an approximate voter turnout of 88.13 percent, according to data from the Election Commission of India (ECI). After the win, Panda told news agency ANI: "This is a victory of the people of Falta."

The BJP formed its first-ever government in West Bengal after winning 207 seats in the 2026 assembly election earlier this month, with former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari taking oath as the state chief minister. The Trinamool Congress party was restricted to just 80 seats, ending Mamata Banerjee's 15-year rule in the eastern state.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).