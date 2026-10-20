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PM Modi greets nation on Vijayadashami, wishes 'happiness, prosperity, success for every life'

"May this festival of victory, filled with joy and faith, imbue everyone's resolve with renewed strength," said PM Modi.

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ANI

Updated : Oct 20, 2026, 08:41 AM IST

PM Modi greets nation on Vijayadashami, wishes 'happiness, prosperity, success for every life'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (FilePhoto/ANI)
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As India's festive fervour is felt across the country on the occassion of Vijayadashami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished the people of the country on the occassion, calling for everyone's happiness, prosperity and success.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Heartfelt greetings of Vijayadashami to you all. May this festival of victory, filled with joy and faith, imbue everyone's resolve with renewed strength. May every life be enriched with happiness, prosperity, and success—this is my sincere wish.”

President Droupadi Murmu also called upon citizens to uphold the cultural values of morality and duty and contribute towards building an inclusive society and a developed nation on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

According to a press release from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President extended her greetings to Indians living in the country and abroad, highlighting the spiritual and moral significance of the festival.

In her message, Murmu said, “On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all Indians living in the country and abroad.”

Extending her greetings to fellow citizens on the eve of Vijayadashami, Murmu highlighted the deep spiritual and moral significance of Dussehra, saying that the festival symbolises the victory of good over evil.

"The festival of Vijayadashami has a special significance. It symbolises the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana. Lord Ram is revered as the embodiment of righteousness and moral conduct. This festival celebrates the triumph of Dharma and justice over Adharma and injustice," she said.

"Indian culture is rooted in the ideals of morality and duty. On this occasion, let us resolve to uphold the noble ideals of our cultural traditions and contribute towards building an inclusive society and a Viksit Bharat. On this sacred occasion, I extend my heartfelt wishes for the happiness, good health and well-being of all citizens,” the President said.

Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, marks the culmination of Navratri and celebrates the victory of good over evil. The festival holds religious and cultural significance across the country, with people observing the occasion through prayers, cultural programmes and the symbolic burning of Ravana's effigies.

The festival also serves as a reminder to overcome negativity and work towards eliminating social evils, including addiction, caste-based discrimination and the dowry system.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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