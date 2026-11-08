FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Viral video: Ramayana English includes extended fight of Ranbir, Sai, Ravi with Asura's dogs, furious netizens ask 'Hindi mein kyu nahi rakha?'

Ramayana English includes extended fight of Ranbir, Sai, Ravi with Asura's dogs

Shaan Grover's Junglywood attracts Hollywood star Riz Ahmed, Oscar winner drops special message on Saiyaara actor's upcoming film: 'This is so good'

Shaan Grover's Junglywood attracts Hollywood star, Oscar winner Riz Ahmed

From President to house arrest: How bank collapse triggered Santiago Pena's dramatic downfall

From President to house arrest: How bank collapse triggered Pena's downfall

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics

Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

PM Modi greets nation on Diwali, to spend festival with jawans at border

In a post on X, he wrote, “Diwali wishes to everyone! Boundless Diwali wishes to my family members across the country.”

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Nov 08, 2026, 07:50 AM IST

PM Modi greets nation on Diwali, to spend festival with jawans at border
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended Diwali greetings to people across the country, wishing them happiness and prosperity.

In a post on X, he wrote, “Diwali wishes to everyone! Boundless Diwali wishes to my family members across the country.”

On Saturday, in a post on X, the Prime Minister extended Diwali greetings to the people of the country, wishing them happiness, peace and prosperity, and said he would continue his tradition of celebrating the festival with jawans.

He wrote, "Have a great Diwali!"Sharing a video message, the Prime Minister said the entire country was illuminated with lights on the occasion of Diwali and described the festival as a symbol of the country’s resolve against darkness.“

Hello! The holy festival of Diwali, the whole country is lit up with lights. This festival of light is an introduction to our resolve against darkness. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali. May this festival of yours, your future time be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity,” he said.

The Prime Minister also spoke about his tradition of celebrating Diwali with jawans, saying he celebrates the festival with great enthusiasm and makes it a routine to spend the occasion among the country’s brave soldiers every year.

“Like you, I celebrate Diwali with great enthusiasm, and as you know, it has become a tradition for me to spend this day among our jawans, a practice I will continue this year as well. Once again, my best wishes to you all for Diwali!” he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and exchanged Diwali greetings.

Sharing details of the meeting in a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “Met Vice President Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji and exchanged Diwali greetings.

The five-day Diwali celebrations began with Dhanteras on November 6, which was followed by Choti Diwali on November 7.

The main festival and Lakshmi Puja will take place today, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 9 and Bhai Dooj on November 10.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi-NCR AQI Update: National Capital wakes up to smoggy Diwali as AQI nears 'severe' mark
Delhi-NCR AQI Update: National Capital wakes up to smoggy Diwali
PM Modi greets nation on Diwali, to spend festival with jawans at border
PM Modi greets nation on Diwali, to spend festival with jawans at border
Japan Earthquake: 5.7 magnitude tremor shakes central region, 22 people injured
Japan Earthquake: 5.7 magnitude tremor shakes central region, 22 people injured
Happy Diwali 2026: Top 20 Deepavali wishes, greeting to share with your loved ones
Happy Diwali: Top 20 Deepavali wishes, greeting to share with your loved ones
Deadly shooting rocks Poland's Krakow market square: What happened and how police responded
Deadly shooting rocks Poland's Krakow market square: Here's what happened
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement