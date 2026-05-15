'Modi govt playing with lives of 22 lakh students': AAP slams Centre over NEET paper leak

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has announced that the National Testing Agency will conduct the NEET-UG re-examination on June 21, and said that the exam will shift to Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from next year as part of reforms aimed at ensuring transparency.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national media incharge Anurag Dhanda on Friday raised concern over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. Speaking with the news agency ANI, Dhanda questioned whether any effective measures have been taken to break down the syndicate behind the paper leak. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of "playing with the lives" of students who appeared in the examination.

Dhanda said: "The manner in which the Modi government is dealing with NEET exams is creating even more suspicions in the minds of youth. Lakhs of youth across the country are panicking. The exams were cancelled all of a sudden, and it was said that a re-exam will be conducted. A date was announced...What has changed? Has the kingpin been arrested?" He added: "Did the people at the top who have political protection and facilitate paper leaks every year end up behind bars? A few people at the lower level were arrested. NTA will conduct the re-exam a month later. What is the guarantee that the papers will not be up for sale once again this time? Modi govt is playing with the lives of 22-23 lakh students."

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has announced that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET-UG re-examination on June 21, and said that the exam will shift to Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from next year as part of reforms aimed at ensuring transparency. The minister assured the students that they would not let malpractice happen again in the exam and said the government's topmost priority was the future of students. "We had to make a difficult decision in the interest of the nation. We are very sad," Pradhan said in a statement.

Pradhan further said: "A large number of students appear for this examination every year. The NTA will issue a detailed public notice...with complete information. Prima facie, the NTA has decided to give students one week to choose their preferred examination city again, because many candidates may have left the city where they appeared for the previous exam." He informed that admit cards for the examination would be issued to all candidates by June 14.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).