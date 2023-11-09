Headlines

Cash-for-query case: TMC MP Mahua Moitra complains to LS Speaker on breach of privilege, know what happened

UGC announces regulations for setting up of campuses by foreign universities in India

Influencer grooves to Bhojpuri song inside crowded train, viral video makes internet furious

Deepika Padukone fans bash IMS BHU skit mocking her relationships with Ranveer, Yuvraj; call it character assassination

PM Modi government will continue with its zero-tolerance approach towards illegal immigration: Union Minister Amit Shah

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

UGC announces regulations for setting up of campuses by foreign universities in India

Influencer grooves to Bhojpuri song inside crowded train, viral video makes internet furious

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Khanzaadi & Sana become decision-makers, throw these 9 contestants out of race to power

Famous scientists and their inventions

5 things you should never do on Dhanteras

AI imagines Marvel and DC superheroes celebrating Diwali 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

At least two dead and 12 injured after bus catches fire on Delhi-Jaipur expressway in Gurugram!

Maxwell's 201* Highlights: Maxwell's 'One Leg' Heroics Help Australia Qualify For Semis | AUS vs AFG

Deepika Padukone fans bash IMS BHU skit mocking her relationships with Ranveer, Yuvraj; call it character assassination

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Khanzaadi & Sana become decision-makers, throw these 9 contestants out of race to power

'Rakhi Sawant and I have...': Orry reveals exclusive details from bussing tables to being BFFs with Bollywood celebs

HomeIndia

India

PM Modi government will continue with its zero-tolerance approach towards illegal immigration: Union Minister Amit Shah

Five modules engaged in human trafficking were busted and 44 operatives were arrested by the NIA in nationwide raids on Wednesday. The raids were conducted in coordination with the Border Security Force and state police forces at 55 locations.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 02:11 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Narendra Modi government will continue with its zero-tolerance approach towards illegal immigration and is committed to shielding Bharat from this menace, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday. 

Amit Shah said that pursuing Prime Minister Modi's ''vision of a secured Bharat,'' the National Investigation Agency has busted five international human trafficking modules. 

The operation carried out simultaneously across ten states, resulted in 44 arrests, he said. 

''Congratulations to team NIA. The Modi government will continue with its zero-tolerance approach toward illegal immigration and is committed to shielding the nation from this menace,'' Shah wrote on 'X'. 

Five modules engaged in human trafficking were busted and 44 operatives were arrested by the NIA in nationwide raids on Wednesday. 

The raids were conducted in coordination with the Border Security Force and state police forces at 55 locations in eight states and two Union territories to dismantle human trafficking support networks involved in the infiltration and settlement of illegal migrants across the Indo-Bangladesh border, a spokesperson of the NIA said. 

The searches were carried out in Tripura, Assam, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Haryana, Rajasthan, and the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry, dealing a big blow to the human trafficking networks. 

Of the 44 operatives arrested, 21 were in Tripura, followed by 10 in Karnataka, five in Assam, three in West Bengal, two in Tamil Nadu, and one each in Puducherry, Telangana, and Haryana.

READ | Bengaluru rains: What happens if New Zealand vs Sri Lanka is washout? Will Pakistan play India in World Cup semi-final?

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IBM to invest $500 million in AI firms via new venture fund

This National Award-winner survived only on one food item to play former PM in upcoming film; but it's not Kangana

Influencer grooves to Bhojpuri song inside crowded train, viral video makes internet furious

DNA TV Show: What SC said to 5 states on deteriorating air quality in Delhi NCR

5 important things to keep in mind before buying gold

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE