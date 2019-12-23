'PM Modi God for refugees': Shivraj Singh Chouhan on CAA

Amid protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act that aims to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from neighbouring Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come like a God for the refugees from the three countries.

Speaking at a rally in Rajasthan's Jaipur, the senior BJP leader said, "Narendra Modi inke liye bhagwan ban ke aaye hain jo pratadit the aur nark ki zindagi jee rahe the. Bhagwan ne jeewan diya, maa ne janam diya, lekin Narendra Modi ji ne fir se zindagi di hai. (Narendra Modi has come like a God to these people (refugees) who were living a life of oppression and hell. God gave them life, mother gave them birth and Narendra Modi gave them second lige)."

Responding to question whether the assembly election in Jharkhand where the BJP is set to lose power was a litmus test for the CAA, Chouhan said, "No such question arises. State elections are fought on issues concerning the state."

His remarks came amid massive protests have over the controversial citizenship law and a proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The new law promises citizenship to "illegal immigrants" belonging to minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution in the three countries.

While critics say that the law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the NRC may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country.

The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday accused opposition parties of spreading lies on the issue and claimed that there are no detention centres and there has been no talk of a nationwide NRC in the government.