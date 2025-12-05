PM Modi gifts Russian translated Bhagvad Gita to Putin, says, ‘teachings of Gita...’, know what makes it special

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a timeless philosophy with Russian President Vladimir Putin as he gifted him a copy of Bhagvad Gita in Russian. The choice of gift is widely seen as a big step in wielding soft power by using ancient knowledge, traditional aspects to show strong ties, based on cultural aspects, beyond hard deals and security issues. The meeting has a special significance also because its timing reflects India’s efforts in balancing its ties both with Russia and the West.

What makes PM's gift to Putin special?

In a post on X, PM Modi shared a photograph of the moment, describing the scripture as a source of inspiration for millions of people across the world. “Presented a copy of the Gita in Russian to President Putin. The teachings of the Gita give inspiration to millions across the world,” PM Modi said. A day earlier, on Thursday evening, PM Modi welcomed the Russian President warmly at the Delhi airport with a hug.

How Russia sees relation with India?

Before Putin sat for talks with PM Modi, he emphasised that the ties between Moscow and New Delhi are not due to any policies surrounding the West. The Russian President statement centered around the current situation when India-US relations have been affected due to 50% tariff and the latter’s sanctions on Moscow. “Neither me nor Prime Minister Modi, despite certain external pressure we face, have never approached our collaboration to work against someone,” he said in an interview with India Today.

He also stressed the partnership of both countries depending on common shared national interest than any anti-policies targeting other countries. Taking a dig at the G7’s “Big” reputation, he questions how it was “so big” at a time when India ranks third among global powers in terms of purchasing power parity while other “big” leaders like the UK comes at 10th position.

After Putin arrived at Palam Airport, Both leaders also shared a car ride from the airport to the PM's Lok Kalyan Marg residence, highlighting the strategic partnership and close relationship between the two leaders.

Putin, who is on his first visit to India in four years, will be in New Delhi till December 5. During his visit, the Russian President will also hold the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit with PM Modi.Experts have also weighed in on the significance of Putin's trip, which is expected to boost cooperation in defence, trade, science and technology, and culture and humanitarian affairs.