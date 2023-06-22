PM Modi gifts rare green diamond, unique sandalwood box to US First Lady, Joe Biden

Twitter: @ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his state visit to the US, met Joe Biden and Jill Biden at the White House and exchanged presents with them.

First Lady Dr Jill Biden received a 7.5-carat green diamond from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and President Joe Biden received a unique sandalwood box.

PM Narendra Modi gifts a lab-grown 7.5-carat green diamond to US First Lady Dr Jill Biden



The diamond reflects earth-mined diamonds’ chemical and optical properties. It is also eco-friendly, as eco-diversified resources like solar and wind power were used in its making. pic.twitter.com/5A7EzTcpeL June 22, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents a special sandalwood box to US President Joe Biden that has been handcrafted by a master craftsman from Jaipur, Rajasthan. The sandalwood sourced from Mysore, Karnataka has intricately carved flora and fauna patterns. pic.twitter.com/fsRpEpKJ4W — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

Biden and First Lady hosted PM Modi for an intimate dinner at the White House. Pasta and ice cream, two of the president's favourite meals, were served at the dinner. According to the White House, they were joined by Indian counterpart Ajit Doval and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

The White House added that as the official gift, the president and the first lady will give Modi a handcrafted, early 20th-century antique American book galley.

President Biden will also gift PM Modi a vintage American camera, accompanied by an archival facsimile print of George Eastman’s Patent of the first Kodak camera, and a hardcover book of American wildlife photography. Jill Biden will gift PM Modi a signed, first edition copy of 'Collected Poems of Robert Frost', ANI tweeted.