PM Modi gets richer by Rs 36 lakh in one year, Amit Shah gets poorer; know full details

The property of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Narendra Modi) in the year 2020 has increased by 36 lakh compared to the previous year 2019. However, the property of Home Minister Amit Shah has decreased this year compared to last year. According to the latest declaration of assets released by PM Modi, his total assets have been Rs 2.85 crore as of June 30, 2020, compared to Rs 2.49 crore last year.

One crore plot and house in Gandhinagar

There has been almost no change in the real estate of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM has said that there will be a 1.1 crore rupees plot and house in Gandhinagar. The declaration of assets and liabilities also shows that they have invested more in NSC, and their insurance premiums have come down. On June 30, there were 3.38 lakh rupees in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's savings account. He retained cash of Rs 31,450 at the end of June.

Increase in fixed deposits

PM Modi's fixed deposit amount in the Gandhinagar branch of State Bank of India increased to Rs 1,60,28,039 as of June 30, 2020, from Rs 1,27,81,574 previous financial year. He announced this in the affidavit for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi does not have any loan

According to the ZEE NEWS report, the Prime Minister has no liabilities and does not have a car. He has four rings of gold. He saves tax through a National Savings Certificate of Rs 8,43,124. For his life insurance, he pays a premium of Rs 1,50,957. The Prime Minister had Rs 7,61,646 of National Savings Certificate and paid Rs 1,90,347 as life insurance premium.

Property of Home Minister Amit Shah reduced

On the other hand, the property of Home Minister Amit Shah, which till last year was 32.3 crores. It has come down to Rs 28.63 crore in June 2020. According to the Declaration, Amit Shah has ten immovable properties with Rs 13.56 crore's total value. He has a cash balance of Rs 15,814 and a bank balance of Rs 1 crore. The total amount of insurance and pension policies is Rs 13.47 lakh. Rs 2.79 lakh is in fixed deposits, while there is jewelry worth Rs 44.47 lakh. Amit Shah's wealth has declined due to the fall in the stock market in 2020.