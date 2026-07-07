FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Ketan Agarwal Case: Siya Goyal Researched, Learnt From Sonam Raghuvanshi's Mistakes, Say Cops

Ketan Agarwal Case: Siya Goyal Researched, Learnt From Sonam Raghuvanshi's Mistakes, Say Cops

PM Modi gets Indonesia's highest civilian award, 'Bintang Adipurna', this is what President Subianto said

PM Modi gets Indonesia's highest civilian award, 'Bintang Adipurna'

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary already married, claims police; details inside

Ketan Agarwal Murder:Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary already married, claims police

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection, from GMC Hummer EV to Ferrari 296 GTB

Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection

From Drishyam's Vijay Salgaonkar, to The Lion King's Mufasa: Ahead of Dwayne Johnson's Moana, 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love

From Vijay Salgaonkar, to Mufasa: 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship, engagement | Unseen pics

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

PM Modi gets Indonesia's highest civilian award, 'Bintang Adipurna', this is what President Subianto said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred with the ‘Bintang Adipurna’ (Star of the Republic of Indonesia), the highest civilian and military honour of Indonesia. The prestigious medal was announced by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto during PM Modi’s high-profile state visit to Jakarta on Tuesday.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 07, 2026, 12:28 PM IST

PM Modi gets Indonesia's highest civilian award, 'Bintang Adipurna', this is what President Subianto said
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred with the ‘Bintang Adipurna’ (Star of the Republic of Indonesia), the highest civilian and military honour of Indonesia. The prestigious medal was announced by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto during PM Modi’s high-profile state visit to Jakarta on Tuesday.

PM Modi Awarded Bintang Adipurna in Indonesia

The 'Bintang Republik Indonesia Adipurna' was established in 1959 and is the highest level of acknowledgement in Indonesia. It is only given to those who have made outstanding contributions to preserving the unity, continuity, prosperity, and greatness of the Indonesian people.

PM Modi received a lavish ceremonial greeting when he arrived at the Istana Merdeka Presidential Palace. PM Modi wrote, 'Thank you for the warm welcome at the Istana Merdeka!' while posting clips of the event on X (previously Twitter). The India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has advanced significantly as a result of this historic visit, according to Randhir Jaiswal, Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The MEA observed that while creating new opportunities for bilateral collaboration, the diplomatic engagement strengthens enduring friendship, profound trust, and shared values. 

Also read: Is Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link opened to traffic? Here's what the govt said

India-Indonesia Sign BrahMos, Astra Missile and Sabang Port Deals

According to sources, the bilateral sessions are producing significant, high-impact results in the areas of trade, technology and defence. India will fund the creation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) tailored to Indonesia, which is a major endorsement of India's democratic infrastructure. There is also a significant improvement in defence ties. Indonesia has formally chosen to buy Indian Astra missiles after Operation Sindoor demonstrated the effectiveness of India's air-to-air missile capability. In addition, the country in Southeast Asia is increasing the number of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles it possesses, and India is expected to provide more missile batteries. 

India will engage in the production of steel, nickel and rare-earth permanent magnets in Indonesia in order to ensure vital mineral supply chains. Most significantly, the two countries will work together to construct the strategically important Sabang Port, which is only 100 miles from India's Great Nicobar port project and directly overlooks the vital Strait of Malacca.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PM Modi gets Indonesia's highest civilian award, 'Bintang Adipurna', this is what President Subianto said
PM Modi gets Indonesia's highest civilian award, 'Bintang Adipurna'
Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary already married, claims police; details inside
Ketan Agarwal Murder:Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary already married, claims police
Why Kriti Sanon chose to freeze her eggs during Mimi? Actress says 'it stayed on my mind'
Why Kriti Sanon chose to freeze her eggs during Mimi?
Shilpa Shinde says Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer 'begged' her after false sexual harassment case: 'Used Sam, daam dhand bhed'
Shilpa Shinde says Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer 'begged' her
Can E20 fuel in E10 vehicles deteriorate fuel hoses, seals? Here's what study says
Can E20 fuel in E10 vehicles deteriorate fuel hoses, seals? Here's what study sa
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection, from GMC Hummer EV to Ferrari 296 GTB
Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection
From Drishyam's Vijay Salgaonkar, to The Lion King's Mufasa: Ahead of Dwayne Johnson's Moana, 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love
From Vijay Salgaonkar, to Mufasa: 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship, engagement | Unseen pics
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship
From Sholay, Dhurandhar to Uri, TVF Panchayat: 5 times PM Narendra Modi referenced pop culture
From Dhurandhar to Panchayat: 5 times PM Narendra Modi referenced pop culture
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: Celebrity couples who had wedding festivities in Italy
Celebrity couples who had their wedding festivities in Italy
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement