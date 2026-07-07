PM Modi gets Indonesia's highest civilian award, 'Bintang Adipurna', this is what President Subianto said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred with the ‘Bintang Adipurna’ (Star of the Republic of Indonesia), the highest civilian and military honour of Indonesia. The prestigious medal was announced by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto during PM Modi’s high-profile state visit to Jakarta on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred with the ‘Bintang Adipurna’ (Star of the Republic of Indonesia), the highest civilian and military honour of Indonesia. The prestigious medal was announced by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto during PM Modi’s high-profile state visit to Jakarta on Tuesday.

PM Modi Awarded Bintang Adipurna in Indonesia

The 'Bintang Republik Indonesia Adipurna' was established in 1959 and is the highest level of acknowledgement in Indonesia. It is only given to those who have made outstanding contributions to preserving the unity, continuity, prosperity, and greatness of the Indonesian people.

PM Modi received a lavish ceremonial greeting when he arrived at the Istana Merdeka Presidential Palace. PM Modi wrote, 'Thank you for the warm welcome at the Istana Merdeka!' while posting clips of the event on X (previously Twitter). The India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has advanced significantly as a result of this historic visit, according to Randhir Jaiswal, Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The MEA observed that while creating new opportunities for bilateral collaboration, the diplomatic engagement strengthens enduring friendship, profound trust, and shared values.

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India-Indonesia Sign BrahMos, Astra Missile and Sabang Port Deals

According to sources, the bilateral sessions are producing significant, high-impact results in the areas of trade, technology and defence. India will fund the creation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) tailored to Indonesia, which is a major endorsement of India's democratic infrastructure. There is also a significant improvement in defence ties. Indonesia has formally chosen to buy Indian Astra missiles after Operation Sindoor demonstrated the effectiveness of India's air-to-air missile capability. In addition, the country in Southeast Asia is increasing the number of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles it possesses, and India is expected to provide more missile batteries.

India will engage in the production of steel, nickel and rare-earth permanent magnets in Indonesia in order to ensure vital mineral supply chains. Most significantly, the two countries will work together to construct the strategically important Sabang Port, which is only 100 miles from India's Great Nicobar port project and directly overlooks the vital Strait of Malacca.