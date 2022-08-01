Search icon
‘Modiji, you have caused immense price rise’: 6-yr-old girl complains to PM Modi about expensive pencil and Maggi

The letter to the PM, written in Hindi has gone viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 01:42 PM IST

A six-year-old girl studying in class one has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the 'difficulties' she is experiencing as a result of price hike.

The girl, Kriti Dubey, of Chhibramau town in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district wrote in her letter, "My name is Kriti Dubey. I study in class 1. Modiji, you have caused immense price rise. Even my pencil and rubber (eraser) have got costlier and the price of Maggi has been increased, too. Now my mother beats me for asking for a pencil. What shall I do? Other kids steal my pencil."

The letter has gone viral on social media.

 

It's my daughter's "Mann Ki Baat," her advocate father Vishal Dubey said. She became irritated recently when her mother reprimanded her for leaving her pencil at school.

Local media reported that Chhibramau SDM Ashok Kumar promised to do everything in his power to make sure her letter gets to the right authorities.

“I am ready to help the child in any way and will also try my best to ensure that her letter reaches concerned authorities,” the SDM said.

