In the early hours of May 7, the Indian armed forces initiated Operation Sindoor -- one of the most significant military actions till date -- successfully destroying nine terror camps in Pakistan's Punjab province and Pak-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told US President Donald Trump during a phone call that the United States had no role to play in brokering the ceasefire deal between India and Pakistan post Operation Sindoor and that there was no discussion on a US-India trade deal during the conflict, India Today reports.

According to the report, PM Modi also turned down the US President's request of a stop-over visit to Washington DC on his way back from the G7 Summit in Canada, citing his scheduled visit to Croatia on June 18. Speaking about the 35-minute conversation between the two leaders, which was intiated at Trump's request, foreign secretary Vikram Misri said, "PM Modi clearly told President Trump that during the entire course of events, at no point, and at no level, was there any discussion about a US-India trade deal or about US mediation between India and Pakistan."

"The Prime Minister said the talks regarding cessation of military action were held directly between India and Pakistan under the existing channels established between both militaries. It was done at Pakistan's request," Misri further said.

Notably, this was the first conversation between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump after May 10 ceasefire deal between India and Pakistan. Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that he mediated the ceasefire truce between the two neighbouring countries, with the threat of cutting off trade ties. However, India rejected the claims, asserting that the deal was initiated upon Pakistan's request.

Modi briefs Trump on Op Sindoor

During the phone call, PM Modi briefed the US President on Operation Sindoor, highlighting India's actions were "measured, precise, and non-escalatory". New Delhi launched Operation Sindoor in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack which had claimed 26 lives.

