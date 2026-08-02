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'PM Modi Gave Her Jeevandaan': Mother of 15-year-old who abused PM in viral video thanks him for forgiveness

Mother of 15-year-old girl who abused PM Modi in viral video thanks PM for forgiveness, calling it 'jeevandaan'. The girl apologised saying it was her 'first and last mistake'. Noida Police filed Zero FIR, transferred to Parliament Street PS.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 02, 2026, 12:10 PM IST

'PM Modi Gave Her Jeevandaan': Mother of 15-year-old who abused PM in viral video thanks him for forgiveness
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The mother of the girl seen making abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a viral video said her daughter had been given a "new life" because of the PM’s decision to forgive her. Speaking to news agency PTI, the girl's mother said she was grateful "with folded hands" to PM Modi for choosing forgiveness instead of retaliation, calling it a second chance for her daughter.

"PM Modi has shown his greatness by forgiving the child who used such filthy and obscene words. Today is her birthday, and PM Modi has given her the greatest gift: jeevandaan (the gift of life). Today, this girl has been reborn," she said.

Girl's apology after PM's video

On Friday, PM Modi posted a video on Instagram urging restraint after abusive slogans targeting him were raised during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protest against NEET-UG paper leak at Jantar Mantar. Calling those who abused him "misguided," the Prime Minister said he did not believe the answer lay in "anger or retaliation."

Soon after, the girl's apology video surfaced online. In the video, she identified herself as a 15-year-old and said she had realised the seriousness of her actions. "Whatever I did was not worthy of forgiveness. I have said a lot of bad things," she said.

The girl said she had gone to the protest with friends after visiting Connaught Place and was influenced by people around her who were raising abusive slogans against PM Modi.

Calling it her "first and last mistake," she added, "I apologise to the entire country. I am so ashamed. I can't even look at myself. Please forgive me."

FIR filed, age dispute

Despite the apology, a complaint had already been filed against the girl at a Noida police station over the alleged derogatory slogans raised during the July 23 protest. Noida Police registered a Zero FIR, which was later transferred to Parliament Street Police Station in New Delhi.

The complainant alleged that the girl's remarks insulted the dignity of the office of the prime minister and had the potential to spread disharmony and disturb public peace.

Her mother said both she and her daughter had repeatedly apologised and appealed for the FIR to be withdrawn. She also claimed the FIR wrongly listed her daughter's age as 25, even though she is a 15-year-old minor. The mother urged the government to bar minors from using social media and participating in protests.

"My humble request to PM Modi, please block Instagram and Facebook for children under the age of 20. They should only be allowed to study, and they should not be allowed to protest. These people only want to take advantage of children and make them say anything," she said.

CJP Targets PM over police action

Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke lost no time in targeting the Prime Minister over the police action against the teen. "Sirf reel par hi maaf karoge ya cases bhi vapas loge? (Will you forgive them only in a reel, or will you also withdraw the cases)," Dipke commented on PM Modi's Instagram video.

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