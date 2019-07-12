PM Modi, French President Macron to hold bilateral meeting before G7 summit: Vijay Gokhale

The Foreign Secretary added that the G7 summit provides a platform to the leaders to chart a road to a more prosperous world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron before the G7 summit in France, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said here on Friday.

"Our two leaders have decided that they will meet before the Biarritz summit to further strengthen the India-France relationship," Gokhale said during his address at the French National Day Celebrations held here.

"We are in an era where our historically cordial ties have been further consolidated by the remarkable personal rapport shared by our two leaders, President Macron and PM Modi," he added.

The Foreign Secretary added that the G7 summit provides a platform to the leaders to chart a road to a more prosperous world.

France held its National Day celebrations here on Friday, where the French Ambassador to India, Alexandre Ziegler, indicated an end to his tenure during his address.

"Ladies and gentlemen, this is the 4th time I'm celebrating the National Day with you here and perhaps it's the last time. I have to say that I'm charged with as much enthusiasm and energy...I'm charged with a profound affection for this country and its people and with the conviction that we will achieve nothing without India," the diplomat said.

Both Ziegler and Gokhale lauded the strategic India-France partnership at the event, which had ambassadors from other nations like Germany in attendance.

They outlined the close ties shared between the two nations, especially in the fight against terrorism.

India and France recently worked closely in getting JeM chief Masood Azhar designated as a global terrorist at the UNSC, a facet of the relationship which was lauded by Gokhale at the event.

Celebrated on July 14, Bastille Day is the French National Day and the most important bank holiday in France. It commemorates the storming of the Bastille in 1789, which is traditionally considered as the symbol of the French Revolution.