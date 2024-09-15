PM Modi flags off six Vande Bharat trains at Jharkhand's Tatanagar

Twitter
'You have skin like Om Puri': Masaba Gupta reveals being trolled for having acne scare on face

'You have skin like Om Puri': Masaba Gupta reveals being trolled for having acne scare on face

Meet man who owns a single share in Tata Group, this is how he is related to Ratan Tata...

Meet man who owns a single share in Tata Group, this is how he is related to Ratan Tata...

Meet world's most charitable man, an Indian who donated Rs 829734 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji

Meet world's most charitable man, an Indian who donated Rs 829734 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji

Five animals that can regenerate body parts 

Five animals that can regenerate body parts 

Seven images of the sun captured by NASA 

Seven images of the sun captured by NASA 

8 Bollywood stars who did films for free

8 Bollywood stars who did films for free

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

Five foods which are considered healthy but are not

Five foods which are considered healthy but are not

This actress lost her husband at 26, saw financial crisis, started teaching, then her son died; later became top...

This actress lost her husband at 26, saw financial crisis, started teaching, then her son died; later became top...

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Anubhav Sinha opens up on how Bheed, Anek's box office failure impacted him: 'You get encouraged not to…'

Anubhav Sinha opens up on how Bheed, Anek's box office failure impacted him: 'You get encouraged not to…'

This super scary film based on Indian folklore, flopped despite positive reviews; now set to bring 'pralay' with sequel

This super scary film based on Indian folklore, flopped despite positive reviews; now set to bring 'pralay' with sequel

Meet actor who earned Rs 5000 for first film, now charges Rs 4.5 crore per minute; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Akshay

Meet actor who earned Rs 5000 for first film, now charges Rs 4.5 crore per minute; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Akshay

India

PM Modi flags off six Vande Bharat trains at Jharkhand's Tatanagar

The trains will improve the connectivity on Tatanagar - Patna, Bhagalpur - Dumka - Howrah, Brahmapur - Tatanagar, Gaya - Howrah, Deoghar -Varanasi, and Rourkela - Howrah routes.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 11:34 AM IST

PM Modi flags off six Vande Bharat trains at Jharkhand's Tatanagar
Six more Vande Bharat trains entered the Indian Railways fleet on Sunday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the trains from Tatanagar in Jharkhand.

The trains will improve the connectivity on Tatanagar - Patna, Bhagalpur - Dumka - Howrah, Brahmapur - Tatanagar, Gaya - Howrah, Deoghar -Varanasi, and Rourkela - Howrah routes.

The introduction of these Vande Bharat Express trains will benefit regular travellers, professionals, business and student community.

These trains will boost religious tourism in the region by providing faster mode of commute to the pilgrimage sites like Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar (Jharkhand), Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Kalighat, Belur Math in Kolkata (West Bengal) etc.

Apart from this, coal mine industries in Dhanbad, jute industries in Kolkata, and iron and Steel allied industries in Durgapur will also get a major boost.PM Modi also laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation various railway Projects worth more than Rs 660 crores.

According to the Ministry of Railways, over 50 trains are running across the Indian Railways, connecting states having Broad Gauge (B.G.) electrified networks.As an excellent example of the 'Make in India' success story, the Indian Railways launched India's first indigenous semi-high-speed train, the Vande Bharat Express.

The first Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off on February 15, 2019, on the New Delhi-Kanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi route, running at a speed of 160 kilometres per hour. 

The Vande Bharat Express represents the future of Indian Railways, embodying the country's commitment to innovation, self-reliance, and sustainable development. As more routes are added and services expanded, the Vande Bharat Express will continue to play a pivotal role in transforming the travel experience for millions of passengers across India.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

