India

INDIA

PM Modi flags off India’s first semi-high-speed train connecting Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, its called…; check details

According to the Railway Ministry, more than 164 Vande Bharat trains are operating in the country.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Nov 08, 2025, 02:51 PM IST

PM Modi flags off India’s first semi-high-speed train connecting Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, its called…; check details
Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off four trains on Saturday, including the Ernakulam-KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat, which is Southern Railway's first interstate semi-high-speed premium service linking Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

 According to a PTI report, the eight-coach train travels via important cities in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, including Thrissur, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, and Salem, before arriving at Krishnarajapuram and KSR Bengaluru.

Executive class seats cost Rs 2,289, while chair car seats cost Rs 1,095. The new connection between the three states, according to officials, will increase travel and business.

Kerala's third Vande Bharat

It will be the third Vande Bharat to originate from Kerala. The KSR Bengaluru-Ernakulam Vande Bharat Express will provide smooth travel between Bengaluru and Ernakulam, Kerala's commercial center, according to a statement from Southern Railway.

The northern and southern ends of the state are already connected by the other two Vande Bharat services: Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram (via Kottayam) and Thiruvananthapuram to Mangaluru Central (via Alappuzha).

Ernakulam-KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat

The 583-kilometer Bengaluru-Ernakulam route now takes more than 11 hours for intercity trains.

In 8 hours and 40 minutes, the new Vande Bharat will finish the trip. On November 9, 2025, regular operations will start.

The train is scheduled to depart Bengaluru at 5:10 am and arrive in Ernakulam at 1:50 pm. The return service is scheduled to depart Ernakulam at 2:20 pm and arrive in Bengaluru at 11 pm. Except on Wednesdays, it will operate six days a week.

Southern Railway highlighted that the service is the first Vande Bharat to reach Palakkad, the "Gateway of Kerala," and that it provides the fastest connectivity on this high-demand corridor. According to officials, the train will facilitate travel for business, education, tourism, pilgrimage, and healthcare by connecting Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

With features like GPS-based infotainment, bio-vacuum toilets, ergonomic seating, automated doors, reading lighting, and Wi-Fi, the Vande Bharat model provides a first-rate onboard experience.

Over 164 Vande Bharat trains are in service throughout the nation, according to the Railway Ministry.

