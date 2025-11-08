SHOCKING incident: US woman hurls hot coffee at McDonald's worker over delayed order in Michigan; Watch viral video
Big relief for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Actress wins Rs 4 crore tax battle against...
PM Modi flags off India’s first semi-high-speed train connecting Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, its called…; check details
Bad news for Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola, Moody Ratings downgrades its parent company ANI Technologies due to..., what does it means?
'Dada' Sham Kaushal pens heartfelt note for 'junior Kaushal' as Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif become parents to baby boy
Alert! Government issues major warning for Google Chrome in India, users under high risk of...; here’s what we know
Woman throws chilly powder on Gujarat's jeweller in an attempt to rob him, here’s what happened next; CCTV footage goes viral
Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi reiterates 'katta' jibe at Mahagathbandhan, says, 'Nahi chahiye...'
Amid engagement rumours, Rashmika Mandanna says she'll marry Vijay Deverakonda: 'I will take a bullet...'
RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025: RRB Level 1 city intimation slip likely today at rrbcdg.gov.in, know how to download
INDIA
According to the Railway Ministry, more than 164 Vande Bharat trains are operating in the country.
Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off four trains on Saturday, including the Ernakulam-KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat, which is Southern Railway's first interstate semi-high-speed premium service linking Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.
According to a PTI report, the eight-coach train travels via important cities in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, including Thrissur, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, and Salem, before arriving at Krishnarajapuram and KSR Bengaluru.
Executive class seats cost Rs 2,289, while chair car seats cost Rs 1,095. The new connection between the three states, according to officials, will increase travel and business.
It will be the third Vande Bharat to originate from Kerala. The KSR Bengaluru-Ernakulam Vande Bharat Express will provide smooth travel between Bengaluru and Ernakulam, Kerala's commercial center, according to a statement from Southern Railway.
The northern and southern ends of the state are already connected by the other two Vande Bharat services: Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram (via Kottayam) and Thiruvananthapuram to Mangaluru Central (via Alappuzha).
The 583-kilometer Bengaluru-Ernakulam route now takes more than 11 hours for intercity trains.
In 8 hours and 40 minutes, the new Vande Bharat will finish the trip. On November 9, 2025, regular operations will start.
The train is scheduled to depart Bengaluru at 5:10 am and arrive in Ernakulam at 1:50 pm. The return service is scheduled to depart Ernakulam at 2:20 pm and arrive in Bengaluru at 11 pm. Except on Wednesdays, it will operate six days a week.
Southern Railway highlighted that the service is the first Vande Bharat to reach Palakkad, the "Gateway of Kerala," and that it provides the fastest connectivity on this high-demand corridor. According to officials, the train will facilitate travel for business, education, tourism, pilgrimage, and healthcare by connecting Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.
With features like GPS-based infotainment, bio-vacuum toilets, ergonomic seating, automated doors, reading lighting, and Wi-Fi, the Vande Bharat model provides a first-rate onboard experience.
Over 164 Vande Bharat trains are in service throughout the nation, according to the Railway Ministry.