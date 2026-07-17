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PM Modi flags off India's first hydrogen train: How much does its ticket cost? Here's everything you need to know

PM Modi flagged off India's first hydrogen-powered train on July 17. It will run on the Jind-Sonipat section in Haryana. The 10-coach train uses hydrogen fuel cells, seats 2,600 and has zero emissions.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 17, 2026, 03:19 PM IST

PM Modi flags off India's first hydrogen train: How much does its ticket cost? Here's everything you need to know
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, July 17, flagged off India’s first hydrogen-powered train. The launch marks a big step in the country’s push for greener public transport. Built with indigenous technology, the train will run on the Jind-Sonipat section of Northern Railway in Haryana.

With this, India joins a small group of countries including Germany, Japan, China and the US that have hydrogen-powered passenger trains.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What will a ticket cost?

One of the biggest surprises is the fare. According to railway officials, tickets will start at just Rs 5. The maximum fare is Rs 25, depending on distance. Passengers on the inaugural run also bought Rs 5 tickets. The low pricing is aimed at making clean travel accessible to daily commuters in Haryana.

What makes it different from regular trains?

This isn’t a diesel or electric train. It generates electricity onboard using hydrogen fuel cells. Here’s how it works: hydrogen reacts with oxygen to produce electricity. The only by-products are water vapour and heat. No smoke, no carbon emissions.

Key features:10-coach trainset with hydrogen fuel cell technology  2 hydrogen-powered Driving Power Cars + 8 trailer coaches  1,200 kW hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system  Passenger capacity: around 2,600 people  Safety systems to detect hydrogen leaks, smoke, flames and overheating

Jind gets India's largest hydrogen facility

The project also includes India’s largest railway hydrogen storage and refuelling facility at Jind. It can store nearly 3,000 kg of hydrogen. The government said the facility meets international safety standards and has cleared independent safety assessments.

Railway officials called the launch part of Indian Railways’ larger goal to cut fossil fuel dependence and move toward sustainable transport.

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