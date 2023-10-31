PM Modi flags off Gujarat's first Kevadia-Ahmedabad AC heritage train, check timings, features, other details

Headlines

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Best Lipsticks under 45% off

PAK vs BAN Dream11 prediction, match preview, fantasy cricket tips: Captains, probable playing 11s, other details

Discover Ultimate Luxury in Thailand: Exquisite Escapes Await

Meet Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, co-founder of Rs 5,65,000 crore firm, donated Rs 225 crore, his net worth is…

Apple sends hacking alerts, Opposition leader claims government's involvement

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Best Lipsticks under 45% off

PAK vs BAN Dream11 prediction, match preview, fantasy cricket tips: Captains, probable playing 11s, other details

Discover Ultimate Luxury in Thailand: Exquisite Escapes Await

7 Must eat superfoods to boost oxygen level

6 healthy substitutes for white sugar to live a healthy lifestyle

7 Karwa chauth looks for newly weds

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

Aakash Chopra On Controversy Around Babar Azam's Captaincy & Players Not Getting Paid | World Cup

Bigg Boss 17: Isha-Abhishek-Samarth's love triangle drama keeps viewers hooked

Dangerous rocket attack between Lebanon and Israel flare-up the night sky amid the Gaza conflict!

Bobby Deol says he started drinking during career's low phase, snapped when son told wife 'Papa sits at home and you...'

India's most expensive film was a huge box office failure, made only Rs 31 crore, director quit filmmaking in grief

Once busiest Indian actor, this star signed 70 films after back-to-back blockbusters, hasn't given solo hit in 25 years

HomeIndia

India

PM Modi flags off Gujarat's first Kevadia-Ahmedabad AC heritage train, check timings, features, other details

The three-coach heritage train will be hauled by an electric engine that has been designed to look like a steam locomotive, replete with foggers to produce exhaust fumes and a sound system to produce the sound of a steam locomotive.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 12:34 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off Gujarat's first heritage train that will run from here to Ahmedabad, bringing tourists to the Statue of Unity, the memorial to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The three-coach heritage train will be hauled by an electric engine that has been designed to look like a steam locomotive, replete with foggers to produce exhaust fumes and a sound system to produce the sound of a steam locomotive.

''The train is a blend of heritage and modern facilities,'' PM Modi said, flagging off the train during Ekta Divas celebrations here.

Ekta Nagar, also known as Kevadiya, is in Narmada district.

The three coaches have 48 seats each and tourists can enjoy a cup of tea and snacks in the 28-seater AC restaurant dining car with teak wood dining tables and two-seater cushioned sofas.

''The train will ply as a weekly service on Sundays from November 5. The frequency will be increased after taking into account the response to the service,'' Jitendra Kumar Singh, Divisional Railway Manager, Vadodara, said.

All the coaches have teak wood interiors designed at the Integral Coach Factory at Perambur, Chennai.

Vadodara has a rich heritage of railways with the first attempt to run rail services being made in 1862 by Khanderao Gaekwad, the then ruler of Baroda State. Back then the trains were hauled by oxen on an eight-mile track between Dabhoi and Miyagam. Locomotives were used regularly on the route by 1880.

The train will depart Ahmedabad at 6:10 am and reach Ekta Nagar, the railway station at Kevadia, which is home to the Statue of Unity in the reservoir of the Sardar Sarovar dam, at 9:50 am.

On the return journey, the train will depart from Ekta Nagar at 8:23 pm and reach Ahmedabad at five minutes past midnight. The fare for a one-way journey will be Rs 885.

The train will not have any stoppage during the 182-km journey between Ekta Nagar and Ahmedabad.


The departure time of the heritage train allows tourists to plan their return journey after enjoying the light and sound show and other late evening events here.

India has a number of heritage trains, including the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, Nilgiri Mountain Railway, Kangra Valley Railway, Kalka-Shimla Railway, and Matheran Hill Railway among others.

READ | PAK vs BAN Dream11 prediction, match preview, fantasy cricket tips: Captains, probable playing 11s, other details

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 2599 Diwali gift, launches one of India’s cheapest phone with WhatsApp, YouTube

When is Diwali 2023? Know date, time, significance, more

IND vs ENG, ODI World Cup: India's worries mount as Rohit Sharma likely to miss crucial clash against England

Not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan; these actors were Rakesh Roshan's first choices for Karan Arjun, one refused because...

BB17: Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar almost get into physical fight over Isha, netizens call them ‘saste Sid-Asim'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE