PM Modi flags off Ernakulam–KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat; check train stoppages, timings, fares

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off the inaugural special Ernakulam-KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express through video conferencing from Varanasi. This will be the third Vande Bharat service for Kerala and the 12th pair operating within the Southern Railway network.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off the inaugural special Ernakulam-KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express through video conferencing from Varanasi. This will be the third Vande Bharat service for Kerala and the 12th pair operating within the Southern Railway network.

Southern Railway officials said that the new service will enhance regional connectivity and boost economic and social ties between Kerala and Karnataka. The launch of the Ernakulam–Bengaluru Vande Bharat is seen as part of Indian Railways' continuing efforts to expand semi-high-speed connectivity across major cities in the South.

Ernakulam-KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express timings, stoppages

The new train service would provide seamless connectivity between Ernakulam, the commercial hub of Kerala, and Bengaluru, the IT capital of India, benefiting professionals, entrepreneurs, and students alike. The train will run via Thrissur, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem and Krishnarajapuram before reaching Bengaluru.

The Ernakulam–Bengaluru train, numbered 06652 for its inaugural special, will leave Ernakulam Junction at 8 a.m. and reach KSR Bengaluru at 5.50 p.m. the same day. It will have an eight-coach Vande Bharat rake equipped with modern passenger amenities.

Station Name Arrival Timing Departure Timing

Ernakulam —- 08:00 hrs

Thrissur 09:00 hrs 09:05 hrs

Palakkad 10:50 hrs 10:55 hrs

Coimbatore 11:50 hrs 11:55 hrs

Tiruppur 12:32 hrs 12:37 hrs

Erode 13:25 hrs 13:30 hrs

Salem 14:07 hrs 14:12 hrs

Krishnarajapuram 17:03 hrs 17:05 hrs

KSR Bengaluru 17:50 hrs —-