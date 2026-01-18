PM Modi flags off 2 new Amrit Bharat trains, 3 more to follow; Check route, stoppages, timings and other details

PM Modi launched two new Amrit Bharat Express trains in Assam, enhancing long-distance rail connectivity between northern, northeastern, and southern India. The initiative includes advanced features like comfortable seating, modern toilets and mobile charging points, improving passenger experience.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains in Assam, marking a significant step in enhancing the country’s long-distance rail network. These trains, part of a broader initiative to improve affordable and comfortable travel for common citizens, include the Dibrugarh–Gomtinagar Amrit Bharat Express and the Kamakhya–Rohtak Amrit Bharat Express.

PM Modi also plans to launch three more Amrit Bharat trains in West Bengal, bringing the total number of new services to five. The new trains will improve connectivity between eastern, northern and southern India, ensuring more seamless travel for passengers.

Details of the New Trains

Kamakhya–Rohtak Amrit Bharat Express

This new train will link Kamakhya in Assam with Rohtak in Haryana, offering better connectivity between Northeastern India and Northern India. The train will operate weekly, departing Kamakhya on Fridays at 10 pm and reaching Rohtak by Sunday afternoon. The return journey from Rohtak to Kamakhya will start on Sundays, with arrival on Tuesdays. The train has 22 coaches and includes commercial stoppages at several important stations like Katihar, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Delhi.

Dibrugarh–Gomtinagar Amrit Bharat Express

Linking Dibrugarh in Assam with Gomtinagar (Lucknow) in Uttar Pradesh, this new service will also run weekly. It will depart from Dibrugarh on Fridays at 9 pm, reaching Gomtinagar by Sunday afternoon. The return train will leave Gomtinagar on Tuesdays. Key stations along the route include Guwahati, New Bongaigaon, Kolkata, and Gorakhpur.

More New Trains Across India

In addition to the two trains in Assam, PM Modi also flagged off four more Amrit Bharat Express trains, which will enhance connectivity in West Bengal and Southern India. Notable routes include:

Howrah–Anand Vihar Amrit Bharat Express

Sealdah–Banaras Amrit Bharat Express

Santragachi–Tambaram Amrit Bharat Express

These services will connect major cities like Kolkata, Delhi, and Chennai, further facilitating travel for millions of passengers.

Key Features of Amrit Bharat Express

The new Amrit Bharat Express trains come with several advanced features designed to improve the passenger experience:

Comfortable seating with foldable snack tables

Air-spring suspension bogies for smoother rides

Passenger information systems and mobile charging points at each seat

Modern toilets with both Indian and Western-style options, along with automatic soap dispensers

Emergency support with exterior lights and charging ports for USB devices

The Significance of Amrit Bharat Express

The launch of these trains is part of the broader vision to modernise India’s railways, making long-distance travel more accessible, comfortable, and safe. The Amrit Bharat Express initiative aims to meet the increasing demand for affordable travel, reduce travel time, and support economic growth by improving connectivity across regions.

With these new trains, India is taking a significant leap forward in enhancing its rail infrastructure, fostering regional integration, and offering improved travel options to its citizens.