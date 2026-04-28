INDIA

PM Modi flags off 2 new Amrit Bharat Express Trains: From Uttar Pradesh to Maharashtra, these trains to enhance connectivity to key religious destinations

To boost rail connectivity between Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains, Varanasi to Pune (Hadapsar) and Ayodhya to Mumbai (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus).

PM Modi flags off Amrit Bharat Express trains from UP to Maharashtra (Image source: ANI)

Add DNA as a Preferred Source