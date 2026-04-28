PM Modi flags off 2 new Amrit Bharat Express Trains: From Uttar Pradesh to Maharashtra, these trains to enhance connectivity to key religious destinations
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INDIA
To boost rail connectivity between Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains, Varanasi to Pune (Hadapsar) and Ayodhya to Mumbai (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus).
To boost rail connectivity between Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains, Varanasi to Pune (Hadapsar) and Ayodhya to Mumbai (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus). The second train is expected to improve connectivity to the Shri Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra, strengthening links between key religious destinations.