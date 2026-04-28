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PM Modi flags off 2 new Amrit Bharat Express Trains: From Uttar Pradesh to Maharashtra, these trains to enhance connectivity to key religious destinations

To boost rail connectivity between Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains, Varanasi to Pune (Hadapsar) and Ayodhya to Mumbai (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus).

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 28, 2026, 09:21 PM IST

PM Modi flags off 2 new Amrit Bharat Express Trains: From Uttar Pradesh to Maharashtra, these trains to enhance connectivity to key religious destinations
PM Modi flags off Amrit Bharat Express trains from UP to Maharashtra (Image source: ANI)
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To boost rail connectivity between Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains, Varanasi to Pune (Hadapsar) and Ayodhya to Mumbai (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus). The second train is expected to improve connectivity to the Shri Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra, strengthening links between key religious destinations.

 

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PM Modi flags off 2 new Amrit Bharat Express Trains: From Uttar Pradesh to Maharashtra, these trains to enhance connectivity to key religious destinations
PM Modi flags off 2 new Amrit Bharat Express Trains from UP to Maha
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