PM Modi extends wishes to Kashmiri Pandits on Jyeshtha Ashtami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended wishes to the Kashmiri Pandit community on the occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami.

"Best wishes, especially to the Kashmiri Pandit community, on the very special occasion Jyeshtha Ashtami," he said in a Twitter post.

"With the divine blessings of Mata Kheer Bhawani, may everyone be happy, healthy and prosperous," Modi added.

Jyestha Ashtami is celebrated by the Kashmiri Pandits at the shrine of Khir Bhawani in the Tullamula region of Jammu and Kashmir in honour of their patron goddess Ragnya Devi. Pilgrims from all over visit the shrine and offer prayers to the goddess.

On the occasion, Kheer (a pudding made by boiling rice, sugar with milk) is prepared as a food offering. Hundreds of Kashmiri Hindus visit the shrine daily.

The grand affair, also known as Kheer Bhavani Mela, sometimes receives over one lakh visitors.