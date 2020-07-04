PM Modi extends greetings on Ashadha Poornima

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday conveyed his greetings to all on the occasion of Ashadha Poornima and highligted the teachings of peace and justice propagated by Lord Buddha.

In a video address on the occasion of inauguration of Dharma Chakra Day, Modi said that Buddhism teaches respect for people, women, poor, for peace and non-violence and these teachings are the means to a sustainable planet.

"I want to convey my greetings to all on the occasion of Ashadha Poornima today. It is also known as Guru Purnima. This is a day to remember our Gurus, who gave us knowledge. In that spirit, we pay homage to Lord Buddha," Modi said.

"The eight-fold path of Lord Buddha shows the way towards the well-being of many societies and nations," he added.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the occasion highlights the importance of compassion and kindness and the teachings of Lord Buddha celebrate simplicity both in thought and action.

The day commemorates Gautam Buddha's First Sermon to his first five ascetic disciples at the Deer Park, Rsipatana in the present day Sarnath near Varanasi, UP. The day is also celebrated by Buddhists all over the world as the day of Dharma Chakra Parvattana or “Turning of the Wheel of Dharma”.

President Ram Nath Kovind today inaugurated the celebrations organised by International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) on the occasion of Ashadha Poornima.