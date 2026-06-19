PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Opposition turns 56

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his 56th birthday, praying for his good health and long life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended birthday greetings to Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on his 56th birthday.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi wished Gandhi good health and a long life.

"Best wishes to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji on his birthday. Praying for his good health and long life," the Prime Minister wrote.

Best wishes to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji on his birthday. Praying for his good health and long life. @RahulGandhi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2026

Congress celebrates Rahul Gandhi's birthday

The Congress party marked Rahul Gandhi's birthday with celebrations across the country, while posters wishing him on the occasion were put up outside Indira Bhawan, the party's headquarters in New Delhi.

Party workers and leaders joined in extending their greetings to Gandhi, who continues to play a key role in the Congress's political strategy and outreach efforts.

Congress highlights Rahul Gandhi's leadership

The official Congress handle on X also shared a heartfelt message, praising Gandhi's efforts to raise issues related to inequality, injustice and democratic values.

The party described him as a leader who inspires people through empathy, compassion and principled politics, while also highlighting his appeal among young Indians. The post said Gandhi's politics has encouraged many to believe that public service can be guided by honesty, compassion and a commitment to social change.

Rahul Gandhi's political journey

Born on June 19, 1970, at Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi, Rahul Gandhi is the son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

He is currently serving as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and represents Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli constituency.

Before winning from Rae Bareli in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi represented Kerala's Wayanad constituency from 2019 to 2024. He had earlier served as the Member of Parliament from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh from 2004 to 2019.

Rahul Gandhi also served as President of the Indian National Congress from December 2017 to July 2019 and remains one of the party's most prominent leaders