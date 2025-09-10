Lokah Chapter 1: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen-starrer becomes fourth Malayalam film to earn Rs 200 crore globally after...
Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav’s appeal withdrawal against UAE’s Junaid Siddiqui sparks debate, commentators react
Meet Aishwarya Rai's roommate during Miss India 1994, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, still never became star, now works as...
PM Modi expresses ‘deep concerns’ over Israeli attack in Doha, says, ‘We support...’
Meet Larry Ellison, the world's richest man, who surpassed Elon Musk; his net worth is...
Rohit Sharma silences retirement buzz, hints at 2027 ODI World Cup plans with silent post
Who is Sushila Karki? Nepal's Gen Z appointed interim head of govt, she is also the first..., know her India connection
Bigg Boss 19: MAJOR FIGHT between Baseer Ali, Pranit More due to..., house captain warns comedian 'problem mein phasega tu'
Kunickaa Sadanand's son talks about her 'toxic' relationship with Kumar Sanu, reveals if actress still feels for him: 'She geniunely loves..'
Larry Ellison beats Elon Musk to become world's richest man, his net worth reaches to Rs...
INDIA
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, and expressed India's concern over the recent attacks in Doha. In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said, "Spoke with Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and expressed deep concern at the attacks in Doha. India condemns the violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly State of Qatar. We support resolution of issues through dialogue and diplomacy and avoiding escalation. India stands firmly in support of peace and stability in the region, and against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, and expressed India's concern over the recent attacks in Doha. In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said, "Spoke with Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and expressed deep concern at the attacks in Doha. India condemns the violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly State of Qatar. We support resolution of issues through dialogue and diplomacy and avoiding escalation. India stands firmly in support of peace and stability in the region, and against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."
The developments came soon after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in her press briefing that the United States administration had informed the Qatari government about Israel's “impending strikes” on Doha. Qatar, however, denied receiving any prior information and termed the statement “baseless.” Majed Al Ansari, Advisor to the Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and spokesperson for Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the call came only after the explosions had already begun.
“The statements being circulated about Qatar being informed of the attack in advance are baseless. The call from a US official came during the sound of explosions caused by the Israeli attack in Doha,” Al Ansari posted on X. This comes after Israel launched an airstrike targeting top Hamas leaders residing in a residential neighbourhood in Doha, according to CNN.
Addressing the press briefing, Leavitt said, “President Trump immediately directed Special Envoy Witkoff to inform the Qataris Special Envoy Witkoff to inform the Qataris of the impending attack, which he did. The President views Qatar as a strong ally and friend of the United States and feels very badly about the location of this attack,” she said, underlining the close ties between Washington and Doha.
Israel carried out the attack against Hamas leadership in Qatar's capital, which has been a key mediator in Gaza ceasefire talks. Hamas said the strike killed five members but failed to assassinate the negotiating delegation. According to CNN, Qatar's Prime Minister called Israel a “rogue player” in the Middle East.