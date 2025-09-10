Add DNA as a Preferred Source
PM Modi expresses 'deep concerns' over Israeli attack in Doha, says, 'We support...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, and expressed India's concern over the recent attacks in Doha. In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said, "Spoke with Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and expressed deep concern at the attacks in Doha. India condemns the violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly State of Qatar. We support resolution of issues through dialogue and diplomacy and avoiding escalation. India stands firmly in support of peace and stability in the region, and against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

ANI

Updated : Sep 10, 2025, 09:29 PM IST

PM Modi expresses 'deep concerns' over Israeli attack in Doha, says, 'We support...'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, and expressed India's concern over the recent attacks in Doha. In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said, "Spoke with Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and expressed deep concern at the attacks in Doha. India condemns the violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly State of Qatar. We support resolution of issues through dialogue and diplomacy and avoiding escalation. India stands firmly in support of peace and stability in the region, and against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

The developments came soon after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in her press briefing that the United States administration had informed the Qatari government about Israel's “impending strikes” on Doha. Qatar, however, denied receiving any prior information and termed the statement “baseless.” Majed Al Ansari, Advisor to the Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and spokesperson for Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the call came only after the explosions had already begun.

“The statements being circulated about Qatar being informed of the attack in advance are baseless. The call from a US official came during the sound of explosions caused by the Israeli attack in Doha,” Al Ansari posted on X. This comes after Israel launched an airstrike targeting top Hamas leaders residing in a residential neighbourhood in Doha, according to CNN.

Addressing the press briefing, Leavitt said, “President Trump immediately directed Special Envoy Witkoff to inform the Qataris Special Envoy Witkoff to inform the Qataris of the impending attack, which he did. The President views Qatar as a strong ally and friend of the United States and feels very badly about the location of this attack,” she said, underlining the close ties between Washington and Doha.

Israeli forces attack Qatar's capital Doha

Israel carried out the attack against Hamas leadership in Qatar's capital, which has been a key mediator in Gaza ceasefire talks. Hamas said the strike killed five members but failed to assassinate the negotiating delegation. According to CNN, Qatar's Prime Minister called Israel a “rogue player” in the Middle East. 

