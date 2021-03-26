PM Modi enquires about President Ram Nath Kovind's health after he gets admitted to hospital

President of India Ram Nath Kovind was admitted to the Army Hospital (Research And Referral) on Friday after complaining of discomfort in the chest. As per the news report, his condition is said to be stable. A medical bulletin said Kovind is undergoing a routine check-up and is under observation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office tweeted saying he had enquired after the President's health.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to President Ram Nath Kovind's son, Prashant, and enquired about the President's health and prayed for his well-being.

Earlier in the day, Kovind visited the Army Hospital in Delhi for a check-up after complaining of chest discomfort, hospital authorities said in a statement.

"President Ram Nath Kovind visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation. His condition is stable," said the army hospital.

Earlier this month, Kovind took the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19. "President thanked all doctors, nurses, health workers, and administrators who are successfully implementing the largest vaccination drive in history and urged all eligible citizens to get vaccinated," his office wrote on Twitter.