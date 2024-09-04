Twitter
India

India

PM Modi enjoys traditional Indian dishes at world's largest residential palace in Brunei, check menu here

PM Modi's historic visit to Brunei strengthens diplomatic ties, marked by bilateral talks and a special lunch hosted by Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 09:24 PM IST

PM Modi enjoys traditional Indian dishes at world's largest residential palace in Brunei, check menu here
Mango saffron peda, Motichoor laddoo served at PM Modi's lunch with Sultan of Brunei
During his historic visit to Brunei, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was treated to a special lunch at the official residence of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah on Wednesday. The lunch featured a blend of Indian and international delicacies, reflecting the strong ties between the two nations. Among the dishes served were mango saffron peda and motichoor laddoo, popular Indian sweets that added a touch of tradition to the meal.

PM Modi's visit to Brunei marks a significant milestone as he became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the Southeast Asian nation. This visit comes as the two countries celebrate 40 years of diplomatic relations, highlighting the importance of strengthening ties between India and Brunei.

The Indian embassy in Brunei shared details of the lunch menu, which showcased a variety of dishes. The options included traditional Indian fare like channa masala, kofta, bhindi, and jeera rice, alongside international choices such as grilled lobster, Tasmanian salmon, prawns, scallops, and coconut barley risotto. Other dishes served included vegetable rice cake, lentil soup, vegetable quiche, and forest mushrooms with black truffle. For dessert, the guests enjoyed mango saffron peda, motichoor ladoo, and surti ghari pistachio.

The visit also included important diplomatic discussions. On Wednesday, PM Modi held bilateral talks with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah at his residence. The discussions focused on expanding trade and commercial relations, as well as strengthening people-to-people exchanges between the two countries. PM Modi expressed his optimism about the meeting, noting that both nations are committed to enhancing their relationship.

In addition to the bilateral talks, PM Modi inaugurated the new Chancery of the High Commission of India and visited the iconic Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque on Tuesday, further emphasizing the cultural and diplomatic significance of his visit.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement before PM Modi's departure, highlighting the goals of the visit. The statement mentioned that the trip would further strengthen cooperation between India and Brunei in various sectors, including defense, trade, investment, energy, space technology, health, and culture. The visit also aimed to explore new areas of collaboration.

PM Modi's visit to Brunei represents a key moment in the ongoing efforts to deepen ties between India and Brunei, showcasing a commitment to building on their shared history and exploring new opportunities for cooperation.

 

