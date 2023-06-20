Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

PM Modi embarks on historic US State visit, to meet Elon Musk, Falu Shah, Neil deGrasse Tyson and others

PM Modi left for the US on Tuesday for a landmark state visit.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 03:57 PM IST

PM Modi embarks on historic US State visit, to meet Elon Musk, Falu Shah, Neil deGrasse Tyson and others
PM Modi embarks on historic US State visit, to meet Elon Musk, Falu Shah, Neil deGrasse Tyson and others (Photo: Twitter/PMO India)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on his US visit on Tuesday. During his visit, he will meet several businessmen, Nobel laureates, economists and others as part of his visit.  

Among the notable figures PM Modi will meet are Elon Musk, renowned entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and Neil deGrasse Tyson, an astrophysicist and science communicator known for his popularization of science. 

The Prime Minister will also meet Jeff Smith, a political scientist and author; Elbridge Colby, a strategic and defence policy expert; Dr Peter Agre, a Nobel laureate in Chemistry; Dr. Stephen Klasko, a renowned healthcare executive; and Chandrika Tandon, a Grammy-nominated musician. Check full list here:

1. Elon Musk

2. Neil deGrasse Tyson

3. Paul Romer

4. Nicholas Nassim Taleb

5. Ray Dalio

6. Falu Shah

7. Jeff Smith

8. Michael Froman

9. Daniel Russel

10. Elbridge Colby

11. Dr Peter Agre

12. Dr Stephen Klasko

13. Chandrika Tandon

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Nia Sharma flaunts her hourglass figure in sexy striped bodycon dress, see viral photos
This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi
Divyanka Tripathi's highs and lows: From selling toothpaste boxes to $5 million net worth
Priyanka Chopra stuns in sexy midriff-baring, off-shoulder gown in Venice; outshines Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Lisa
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Odisha train accident probe: CBI seals house of ‘missing’ junior engineer
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.