PM Modi embarks on historic US State visit, to meet Elon Musk, Falu Shah, Neil deGrasse Tyson and others (Photo: Twitter/PMO India)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on his US visit on Tuesday. During his visit, he will meet several businessmen, Nobel laureates, economists and others as part of his visit.

Among the notable figures PM Modi will meet are Elon Musk, renowned entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and Neil deGrasse Tyson, an astrophysicist and science communicator known for his popularization of science.

The Prime Minister will also meet Jeff Smith, a political scientist and author; Elbridge Colby, a strategic and defence policy expert; Dr Peter Agre, a Nobel laureate in Chemistry; Dr. Stephen Klasko, a renowned healthcare executive; and Chandrika Tandon, a Grammy-nominated musician. Check full list here:

1. Elon Musk

2. Neil deGrasse Tyson

3. Paul Romer

4. Nicholas Nassim Taleb

5. Ray Dalio

6. Falu Shah

7. Jeff Smith

8. Michael Froman

9. Daniel Russel

10. Elbridge Colby

11. Dr Peter Agre

12. Dr Stephen Klasko

13. Chandrika Tandon