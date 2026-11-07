PM Modi's Diwali message for nation: What he said about celebrating festival with jawans

On Saturday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Diwali greetings to the people of India and informed that he would continue celebrating the festival of lights with soldiers. Watch the clip.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday evening extended Diwali greetings to the people of India and reiterated his commitment to continue the tradition of celebrating the festival of good over evil with soldiers. In the clip, PM Modi said that the entire country was illuminated with lights on the occasion of Diwali, describing the festival as a symbol of the country's resolve against darkness. Along with the video, the PM wrote, ''Have a great Diwali!''

''Namaste. The sacred festival of Diwali is illuminating the entire country with light. This festival of light is a symbol of our resolve against darkness. My heartfelt best wishes to all of you for Diwali. May this festival of yours, and your time ahead, be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity,'' PM Modi said.

''Like you, I celebrate Diwali with great enthusiasm, and every year, as you know, it is my regular practice to go among the brave soldiers of the country, and this time too it will continue. My heartfelt best wishes to all of you for Diwali,'' he added, speaking about his tradition of celebrating Diwali with jawans.

Take a look

Meanwhile, PM Modi also met Vice President CP Radhakrishnan earlier today and exchanged Diwali greetings. The five-day Diwali festival began with Dhanteras on Friday, November 6, followed by Choti Diwali on November 7. The main Diwali festival and puja will be done on Sunday, November 8, followed by Govardhan Puja on Monday, November 9 and Bhai Dooj on Tuesday, November 10.