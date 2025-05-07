Operation Sindoor brought emotional relief and a sense of justice to Pahalgam terror victims’ families as India struck 9 terror targets in Pakistan and PoJK.

The launch of Operation Sindoor by the Indian Army in the early hours of Wednesday has brought a sense of justice for the relatives of the victims of the Pahalgam attack. Operation Sindoor, was launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including several tourists from Maharashtra.

For the victims of the Pahalgam attack and their families, this strike at the heart of Pakistan's terror infrastructure has brought joy. Asvari Jagdale, daughter of Santosh Jagdale, one of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, expressed her sentiments on the strike carried out by Indian forces.

Speaking to ANI, Jagdale said, "We were crying with happiness. Modi has taken revenge, and the way the operation was named, our tears wouldn't stop. Those sisters whose sindoor (symbol of marital status) was erased by these terrorists--India has struck them at nine locations. It feels truly different, and our tears of joy just won't stop."

Sanjay Dwivedi, father of Shubham Dwivedi, another victim of the Pahalgam attack said that the move made by the Indian Army instilled a sense of faith in the country's government. "I am continuously watching the news. I salute the Indian army and thank PM Modi, who listened to the pain of the country's people. The way the Indian military has destroyed the terrorism that is flourishing in Pakistan, I thank our military for that... My entire family has felt light since we heard this news..." the father said.

Manoj Dwivedi, a relative of Shubham Dwivedi said that justice had been finally served to the victims. "On 22nd April, when our child lost his life, we said that a revolution is going to come in our country, and we were sure that PM Modi would take the strictest step to finish terrorism. I want to thank PM Modi for the real tribute that the Army has given today to our son..." the relative said.

Meanwhile, locals in Jammu raised slogans 'Indian Army Zindabad' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' applauding the Indian Army.

"It was very important for the government to give a response to the attack made by Pakistan... we are really thankful to the government and the Indian Army," said a local speaking to ANI.

India on Wednesday carried out its deepest strike inside Pakistan's undisputed borders since the Indo-Pakistan 1971 war.

As per sources, the situation was constantly monitored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi throughout the night. All nine targets were successfully struck, sources further added.

Indian forces selected the targets with the intent of eliminating top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in planning and executing terrorist attacks in India.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Defence stated, In the early hours of Wednesday, the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.

"Our actions have been focused, measured, and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution," the statement added.