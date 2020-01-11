PM Modi dials French President Macron to wish New Year, discusses global situations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron to extend New Year wishes to him and the people of France, the government said.

"The Prime Minister conveyed to President Macron his New Year greetings and good wishes on behalf of the people of India and on his own behalf," a press release from the Prime Minister's Office said.

In his telephone conversation, Modi recalled his earlier meetings with President Macron, including at Biarritz and Chantilly.

The Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to further strengthening the Strategic Partnership between India and France, the statement said.

He expressed his satisfaction at the steady progress in the multi-faceted relationship between the two countries.

"The two leaders exchanged views on a range of issues of mutual interest in bilateral relations as well as regional and global situations," it said.

"They agreed on keeping in touch and further enhancing all-round strategic cooperation between the two countries, including in the areas of defence, civil nuclear energy and maritime security," the government said.